TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Sustainable Canadian outerwear brand, Wuxly, today announced a limited-edition collection, created in collaboration with Canadian rocker, Bryan Adams.

The Wuxly x Bryan Adams BAD Collection launches on October 6, 2022.

Wuxly Announces Collaboration with Canadian Music Legend Bryan Adams Tweet this Bryan Adams wears The Kingston from the Wuxly x Bryan Adams BAD Collection. Photo Credit: Jay Clark (CNW Group/Wuxly) Bryan Adams wears The Elk Parka from the Wuxly x Bryan Adams BAD Collection. Photo Credit: Jay Clark (CNW Group/Wuxly)

In 2019, four years after Wuxly set out to redefine warmth and create the first tech-led, animal-free Canadian parka, the brand found a fan in music icon Bryan Adams, who shares Wuxly's values and passion for animal rights and sustainability. A committed vegan for more than 30 years, Adams shares Wuxly's dedication to protecting the planet and is proud to be associated with the brand's animal-free, sustainable clothing ethos. Adams' recently released studio album, 'So Happy It Hurts' includes the song 'Kick Ass', which inspired the collection of designs and the collections' logo featuring Adams rocking out.

Together, Wuxly and Bryan Adams have created the brand's first-ever capsule collection; merging Wuxly's sustainably led design with Adams' rockstar style. The multifaceted musician directed and stars in the campaign which was shot in his studio in London.

"I'm so proud to have collaborated on this kick ass collection with Wuxly - a brand that I have personally admired for years and whose core values, I share - and I can't wait to see how people make it their own and rock these pieces", said Bryan Adams.

"Partnering with Bryan Adams on this collection has been a dream come true for our brand. Bryan's vision and dedication to the process has been inspiring to say the least, said James Yurichuk, CEO, Wuxly. We also want to send a big thank you to Jessica Panetta, Head Director of Conceptual Event Society for introducing Bryan Adams to our brand, coming up with the initial idea fo this capsule collection and for helping to bring this collaboration to life", he continued.

The Wuxly x Bryan Adams BAD Collection consists of three outerwear pieces: the BAD Hoodie, BAD Elk Parka, and the Kingston.

The BAD collection will be available exclusively at wuxly.com.

BAD Hoodie

The BAD Hoodie is the ultimate concert companion, complete with guitar pick pocket in the kangaroo pocket $140 CAD

BAD Elk Parka

Designed for Canadian winters, the BAD Elk parka has a warmth rating of –15C to –25C. The water repellent and snowproof shell and interior lining are made from 100% recycled plastics. The lightweight and ultra-warm Sorona insulation delivers all of the warmth and feel of down, with none of the harm to animals. Includes a guitar pick pocket. $995 CAD

The Kingston

Animal-free, bio-based insulated jacket with warmth rating of +5C to -5C. Slim fit and leightweight. Water repellent shell and interior lining is made from 100% recycled plastics. Designed for the jet-set rocker, and named after Adams' hometown, the Kingston features a passport-sized pocket and guitar pick pocket. $595 CAD

HIGH-RES IMAGERY AVAILABLE HERE

About Wuxly:

Innovators of the first Canadian tech-based vegan parka, Wuxly is a Certified B Corporation brand for the planet and its people. As the first animal-free and sustainable brand manufacturing in Canada, Wuxly leads with their love for fashion without the long-term consequences. Pull on your parka and live warm, knowing that your jacket upholds unmatched ethical standards for the people who make it and the planet that inspires it.

SOURCE Wuxly

For further information: Kate Makinson, Founder, Kate Makinson Communications, 647-829-7011, [email protected]