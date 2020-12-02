WuXi AppTec Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Unmatched Breadth of Expertise in Facilitating Early-stage Innovation and Clinical Research

Even as COVID-19 continues to pose a risk to ongoing clinical trials and new trials' initiation, WuXi AppTec has ensured business continuity for its partners by adopting virtual trial protocols and shifting workloads between sites. Its efforts also include building new scientific capabilities, such as developing a set of in vitro biology assays against various novel drug targets of COVID-19 at record speed. This has helped the company expeditiously deliver preclinical testing packages for potential COVID-19 treatments. Furthermore, the company worked with regulatory officials, healthcare professionals, and advisors to plan and execute new guidelines on remote monitoring and virtual trials through its subsidiary, WuXi Clinical.

"WuXi AppTec's differentiated customer service approach emphasizes understanding the different needs of its customers and accordingly curating customized packages," said Deepak Jayakumar, Industry Analyst. "Instead of presenting clients with an unnecessary comprehensive package, it offers client-specific and feature-integrated services or bundles. The customized packages enable rapid testing and turnaround of experiments and scientific hypotheses through access to the company's advanced technologies. The company has also custom-built systems and processes within several business functions to improve real-time project tracking."

Meanwhile, WuXi AppTec's range of service offerings to support the development of CGT includes process development and manufacturing services, integrated testing and analytical development services, and manufacturing support. With process development, manufacturing, and testing facilities on two continents, with the capacity and capability to support customers globally, WuXi AppTec can help customers access all major markets.

"WuXi AppTec has strived to identify populations with the greatest clinical trial potential while advancing trials that incorporate local best practices and expertise," noted Jayakumar. "Robust demand, an increase in capacity utilization, and efficient operations, along with its focus on providing best-in-class services, have helped WuXi AppTec garner significant business opportunities across different stages of the drug development process."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

