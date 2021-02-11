wuw wuw, Foodzinga and CuBE Packaging are launching the "Raising Up Restaurants" Campaign to help local restaurants and bars through COVID-19

The major third-party delivery apps will traditionally take a 20-30% commission on every order, now capped at 15% by the provincial government. This was manageable when take-away accounted for only a portion of sales. Now, with takeaway as the only option in the shutdown, it is becoming even more difficult to break even.

To help restaurants and bars drive margin on every order, the Raising Up Restaurants campaign will provide free takeaway containers to any business that goes to their website (wuwwuw.com) and fills out the form and downloads their app, along with offering two months of delivery with no commission through Foodzinga, along with progressive rates of 4.5% and 7%. Restaurants and bars can sign up for an initial delivery of 300 servings, with the option to replenish once they sell out. The offer will run until restaurants are back on their feet.

ABOUT wuw wuw:

wuw wuw is a new age reservation and booking platform looking to refresh the current model by creating an online marketplace. Currently in beta, wuw wuw is producing a whole new way to wine and dine, launching in 2021.

Visit us online here: wuwwuw.com.

ABOUT CuBE:

CuBE's mission is to create premium container products that meet the needs of the modern foodservice consumer. Since 2007 CuBE has produced high-quality, environmentally-conscious and ethically-manufactured food packaging products in their Ontario facility. All CuBEware is reusable, recyclable, freezer-safe, dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe, providing customers with peace of mind!

Visit us online here: cubep.com.

ABOUT Foodzinga:

Foodzinga is a restaurant-friendly delivery platform, charging a low percentage for each order. Our goal, in addition to reducing delivery costs, is to implement new tools and technologies that improve the service experience of our merchants and clients. Foodzinga is up and running in Toronto and is very proud to participate in this initiative.

Visit us online here: foodzinga.ca.

Restaurants looking for support can call 1-855-498-9989 (1-855-4 WUWWUW).

