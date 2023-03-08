WTC Celebrates Changemakers on International Women's Day Announcing Winners of the 2022/23 Leadership Excellence Awards
Mar 08, 2023, 08:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Women in Communications and Technology (WCT) has announced the recipients of their prestigious annual Leadership Excellence Awards, which recognize people and organizations committed to equity and diversity in Canada's digital economy.
By announcing the award winners on International Women's Day, WCT honours this year's IWD theme - #DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. WCT's 2023 Leadership Excellence Award winners stem from diverse backgrounds, advance equity and inclusion through their professional practices and mobilize technology to promote gender equality.
The 2023 Leadership Excellence Awards recipients by category are:
- Company of the Year:
Pariveda
- Woman of the Year:
Sundeep Sandhu – Vice President of Cyber Security, Rogers Communications
- Diversity Champion:
Eric Gales – Country Manager and Director, Amazon Web Services Canada
- Empowerment:
Paniz Gorji – Principal Solution Specialist, Microsoft
- Entrepreneur:
Shari van de Pol – Founder and CEO, CATTLEytics
- Mentor:
Chantal Brine – CEO, EnPoint
- Rising Star:
Alicia Jarvis – Senior Product Manager, Accessibility Portfolio, Bell
- Trailblazer:
Elizabeth Alves – Vice President, Enterprise Strategy and Sustainability, Cogeco
- WCT Leader:
Irena Zhivov – Solution and Delivery Director, Likewize
Shazia Zeb Sobani, Vice President, Network Implementation, Telus
For over 30 years, WCT has been a leader in advocating for gender equality in the workplace. "The case for greater diversity in Canadian businesses is straightforward and compelling: diverse companies outperform, are better governed and are more innovative than companies with homogenous workforces," said Joanne Stanley, WCT's Executive Director.
The awards will be presented at WCT's Annual Awards Gala on May 1st, at the National Arts Center in Ottawa. This year's theme is Celebrating Changemakers, which recognizes industry leaders who champion diversity and gender parity in Canada's communications and technology sectors. "Our annual gala is both a moment to connect and enjoy ourselves and a way of acknowledging our community's dedication to affecting positive industry change," said Stanley.
Women in Communications and Technology is the only Canadian coast-to-coast non-profit organization that inspires and supports women to achieve their highest career potential in Canada's digital economy. WCT's programs and chapters focus on professional development, mentorship, advocacy and research. For over 30 years, WCT has worked to close the gender gap, promote female leadership and advance diversity across a range of communications and technological industries.
