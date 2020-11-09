WSP named prime consultant for TTC's Line 1 subway enhancement program

The 11-year, $30-million program will deliver capacity upgrades to manage increased ridership

THORNHILL, ON, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - WSP, one of the world's leading engineering professional services consulting firms, announced today that it has been named the prime consultant on the $30-million Toronto Transit Commission's (TTC) Subway Capacity Enhancement Program for Line 1, after achieving the highest score in a rigorous tendering process.

Building on a long and successful client relationship with the TTC, WSP will provide consulting services for the capacity enhancement of the Line 1 subway in Toronto over a period of 11 years.

WSP was recently named the #1 Transportation Firm by Engineering News-Record on its 2020 rankings of the Top 225 International Design Firms. WSP is also involved in three of the four largest Canadian subway projects, currently underway, according to according to ReNew Canada 2020 Top 100 Projects.

The consulting work will support the continued development and implementation of the Line 1 Capacity Enhancement Program. It will also support the development and investigation of key elements impacting the Line 2 Capacity Enhancement Program strategy including condition assessment, multi-discipline design, studies, analysis, engineering and program consultant services for transit and industrial facilities, systems and infrastructure.

Line 1 Yonge-University is the busiest rapid transit line in Canada, serving more than 850,000 customers per day before the COVID-19 pandemic. Southbound trains departing Bloor-Yonge station were carrying a total of 28,000 to 30,000 passengers during the morning rush hour, at times exceeding Line 1's scheduled capacity. Demand forecasts for Line 1 indicate that morning rush hour demand southbound from Bloor-Yonge Station will soon exceed 36,000 passengers. The TTC Subway Capacity Enhancement Program will improve customer experience and satisfaction, improve safety and support the broader economic benefits of a high-performing transit system.

