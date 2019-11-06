Wrongful Death Civil Suit Issued in O'Leary Boat Crash

Uxbridge mother Susanne Brito, 48, was critically injured in a boating accident on Lake Joseph on Saturday, August 24, 2019, and later died in hospital on Monday, August 26, 2019 as a result of her injuries.

They are seeking damages for wrongful death and the civil suit includes a claim for punitive, exemplary and aggravated damages against the Defendants. The Statement of Claim consists of various allegations which will allow the family to pursue civil justice, continue their investigation, and bring accountability to those responsible for the crash.

"For this grieving family, it is about obtaining civil justice so as to prevent these types of deaths and curtailing reckless and dangerous behaviour from continuing on our lakes," says Patrick Brown.

"Our family has lost a beautiful, loving person. We are devastated. We sincerely hope that through this process, that justice is served and that steps are taken so that innocent victims like Suzie, are not seriously injured and killed and that other families do not have to go through such pain and loss," said Rosa Ragone, mother of the late Suzanne Brito.

"Operating pleasure crafts comes with great responsibility. We hope that from this process, that water safety is taken more seriously," added Ms. Ragone.

