WOWA.ca Surpassed One Million Monthly Page Views

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Wowa Leads Inc., one of the largest online personal finance encyclopedias in Canada, proudly announces surpassing one million monthly page views on WOWA.ca (WOWA), their Canadian website. From July 11, 2023, to August 10, 2023 (31 days), WOWA.ca garnered 1,016,265 page views from 610,986 users. This signifies that over 1.5% of Canada's population visits WOWA.ca each month, utilizing its 1,000+ rate comparisons, guides, calculators, and reports to make informed financial decisions. In this 31-day period, the three most popular pages of WOWA have been Canada mortgage rate page , prime rate page and interest rate forecasting where they had 72,043, 49,123 and 47,740 page views respectively.

During the corresponding period in 2022, WOWA recorded 459,441 users and 663,147 page views. This signifies a remarkable 32% increase in user count and a significant 53% surge in page views over the past 12 months. "Our success stems from addressing our users' needs. They are seeking unbiased and accurate sources for their everyday financial matters, empowering them to make informed decisions," says WOWA CEO Dr. Hanif Bayat. He adds, "We are not financial service providers ourselves, which ensures our website's information remains unbiased. Despite our collaborations with various financial institutions such as BMO, Equitable Bank, Neo Financial and Nesto, we maintain a neutral stance in data presentation."

The surge in monthly user count and page views can be largely attributed to WOWA's augmentation of its lineup of financial tools, reports, calculators, and guides accessible to Canadians. In the following sections, the modifications within each category are discussed.

Mortgage Rate Pages: As of September 2022, the Globe and Mail identified WOWA as one of the top three go-to platforms for Canadians seeking mortgage rates. However, since then, WOWA has made substantial refinements to its mortgage rate comparison pages, positioning itself as the leading mortgage rate comparison platform for Canadians. Setting itself apart, WOWA stands as the sole platform presenting mortgage rates from over 50 lenders spanning all Canadian provinces where the rates are updated at least two times daily. The robust user engagement on WOWA's mortgage rate pages has resulted in WOWA securing the top spot on Google for critical mortgage keywords like "Mortgage Rates Canada" and "Canadian Mortgage Rates".

Interest Rate Pages: In addition to mortgage rates, WOWA offers more rate comparison pages for other financial products like GIC rates and line of credit rates , presenting a comprehensive comparison of rates from various Canadian lenders. The Canada interest rate page serves as the hub for comparing and tracking all of these rates. In addition to these comparison pages, WOWA offers essential rate pages including the Prime rate page, which garners attention from prominent Canadian media outlets like CBC News .

Housing Market Reports: Some of WOWA's highly popular sections are its housing market pages. WOWA crafts monthly interactive housing reports for prominent Canadian cities and provinces. The utilization of interactive data visualization, combined with consistent data updates, has led to these pages becoming the most popular housing reports in Canada. For instance, Canada's housing market report amassed over 20,000 page views in the past 31 days alone. These housing reports have got the attention of major Canadian media outlets, including CTV News .

Financial Calculators: WOWA offers an array of calculators primarily centered around real estate, savings and taxes, gaining the trust of hundreds of thousands of monthly users in Canada. WOWA's calculators can be categorized into the following sections:

Mortgage Calculators: WOWA has built a variety of comprehensive mortgage-related calculators such as mortgage down payment and mortgage affordability calculators. For example, WOWA's mortgage calculator displays not only the mortgage payment but also the required default insurance premium and land transfer tax amounts for new buyers.

displays not only the mortgage payment but also the required default insurance premium and land transfer tax amounts for new buyers. Tax Calculators: WOWA's tax calculators, such as the Canada income tax calculator , capital gain tax calculator and sales tax calculator are being used by hundreds of thousands of Canadians each month. This is attributed to their ability to offer the most comprehensive calculations for their users.

, capital gain tax calculator and sales tax calculator are being used by hundreds of thousands of Canadians each month. This is attributed to their ability to offer the most comprehensive calculations for their users. Real estate tax calculators: WOWA is the only platform that provides property tax calculators for 220 cities in Canada . Besides these calculators, WOWA provides other real estate tax calculators such as land transfer tax calculators.

for 220 cities in . Besides these calculators, WOWA provides other real estate tax calculators such as land transfer tax calculators. Investing Calculators: WOWA provides a variety of calculators to help Canadians manage their investments and retirement planning. WOWA's GIC calculator and RRIF calculator are among this category's most popular calculators.

Budgeting Calculators: WOWA helps Canadians to better manage their budget by making calculators such as cost of living, child benefit and inflation calculators.

Guides: WOWA has made many personal finance guides for the day-to-day activities of Canadians. These calculators cover almost every aspect of Canadians' life such as getting the best credit card , opening a checking account, buying stocks and purchasing land.

Looking ahead, WOWA will continue to build upon this momentum and will continue to grow with content on subjects as far-ranging as budgeting, investing and real estate. With over 1,000 guides, tools and calculators, and now with one million monthly page views, WOWA is proud to be at the forefront of helping Canadians make more informed financial decisions.

About WOWA Leads Inc.

Established in 2018 by Dr. Hanif Bayat in Toronto, Canada, WOWA Leads Inc. underwent a transformative journey. Initially conceived as a marketplace for real estate services, including real estate agents, WOWA underwent a pivotal shift in 2020. This shift repositioned its focus to emerge as a dynamic content platform dedicated to empowering Canadians in their financial journey. Currently, WOWA.ca offers a wide range of more than 1,000 calculators, guides, and resources. These tools help users make better decisions and feel more empowered in their financial journey.

