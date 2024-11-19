Woveo Partners with African Impact Initiative to Empower African Immigrants in Canada

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Woveo, a leading FinTech platform dedicated to empowering underserved communities, is thrilled to announce a transformative partnership with the African Impact Initiative through its B.R.I.D.G.E. Program. This collaboration is designed to support African immigrants in Canada by addressing key challenges and creating pathways for financial stability, professional development, and community integration.

The B.R.I.D.G.E. Program, which stands for Building Resilient Immigrants through Diversity, Guidance, and Empowerment, focuses on providing African immigrants with tools and resources to overcome barriers to success. Through this partnership, Woveo and the African Impact Initiative will deliver impactful solutions that include financial services, upskilling opportunities, and community engagement.

A Shared Vision for Empowerment

"At Woveo, our mission has always been to empower communities through innovative ways to access capital", said Jonah Chininga, CEO of Woveo. "This partnership with the African Impact Initiative aligns perfectly with our goal to drive financial inclusion and ensure that communities that have been historically financially marginalized have access to capital to upskill and build businesses, creating a lasting community economic development impact on underserved populations. We're excited to be doing so alongside our friends at African Impact Initiative. Together, we are bridging the gap for African immigrants in Canada to build brighter futures."

African Impact Initiative's B.R.I.D.G.E. Program offers a wide range of services, including:

Financial Aid & Credit Solutions : Access to interest-free credit, rotational savings, and financial literacy resources.

: Access to interest-free credit, rotational savings, and financial literacy resources. Work Placements & Upskilling : Paid work opportunities and mentorship programs to build Canadian work experience and enhance career growth.

: Paid work opportunities and mentorship programs to build Canadian work experience and enhance career growth. Community Engagement: Events and activities fostering strong social connections within the African diaspora.

Key Highlights of the Partnership

Integrated Financial Solutions

Woveo's digital community wallet will be seamlessly integrated into the B.R.I.D.G.E. platform, enabling participants to save smarter, access interest-free credit, and build financial discipline. Upskilling and Mentorship Programs

Participants will benefit from tailored financial education workshops and training sessions designed to enhance their financial skills and economic outlook. Work Placements Through joint initiatives, African immigrants will gain access to critical work placements at Woveo to help them launch and build their careers. Matched Funding for Entrepreneurs

Woveo's Capital Deployment Program, supported by African Impact Initiative, will provide interest-free loans to Black and African entrepreneurs, with matched funding from the African Impact Initiative and Woveo.

Benefits for the African Immigrant Community

This partnership is a significant step toward fostering economic stability, financial literacy, and professional empowerment for African immigrants. By addressing pressing needs such as capital access, employment, and financial readiness, Woveo and the African Impact Initiative aim to create a foundation for long-term success.

Looking Ahead

This partnership marks the beginning of a powerful collaboration. Over the next year, both organizations will roll out joint programs, starting with the November Financial Literacy Month campaign to raise awareness about the importance of credit building and community-driven financial solutions.

"We believe that through partnerships like this, we can truly bridge the gap and create equitable opportunities for African immigrants in Canada," said Osaretin Obano, Director of the African Impact Initiative. "Together, we're empowering individuals to take control of their futures."

About Woveo

Founded in 2020, Woveo is a FinTech platform dedicated to serving underserved and non-prime customers through its innovative digital community wallet. Woveo empowers users to save, borrow, and grow together using group-based rotational savings models and financial literacy tools.

About African Impact Initiative

The African Impact Initiative fosters impact-driven entrepreneurship and community development, supporting young Africans with technology-driven solutions. It's B.R.I.D.G.E. Program aims to help African immigrants integrate seamlessly into Canadian society through tailored services, financial support, and mentorship.

Contact Information: Justina Kanza, Woveo, Email: [email protected]; Sharon Ngugi, African Impact Initiative, Email: [email protected]