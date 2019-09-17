Would You Fly for Food? OpenTable and KAYAK Reveal the World's Top Hidden Gem Restaurants Worth Travelling For

Survey Data Reveals 1 in 5 Canadians Would Travel for Food

Indicating A City's Culinary Scene is a Top Consideration for Travellers

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -- According to a recent survey conducted by KAYAK and OpenTable , Canadians are 38 per cent more likely than Americans to book a trip based on culinary offerings. The survey also revealed that when travelling, almost three quarters (74 per cent) of Canadians would prefer authentic local dining to something familiar. To help travellers satisfy their cravings for local culinary experiences around the globe, KAYAK and OpenTable used diner insights to release the Top 25 Hidden Gem Restaurants Worth Travelling For .

Featuring under-the-radar dining spots, the list compiles local favourites from around the world as well as details on flight cost and when to book both your flight and your dining reservation. Additionally, KAYAK and OpenTable share how to tip and what to order, including many of the restaurants' most well-known dishes, so food-focused travellers can confidently plan their next vacation to the cities that ranked among KAYAK's most popular destinations over the last six months.

"As travellers look for more authentic dining experiences, we teamed up with KAYAK to create a guide that helps food focused travellers find all of the best tips and recommendations in one place,'' said Caroline Potter, OpenTable's Chief Dining Officer. "From where to eat and what to order to when to book and how to get there, our goal is to make dining decisions in some of the world's most popular cities even easier."

KAYAK and OpenTable's survey, commissioned through YouGov to help travellers and diners bring their passions for travel and eating together, revealed that the appetite for culinary adventure among Canadians is very strong, with 22 per cent claiming they would book a vacation solely to dine at a restaurant they wanted to try. Additional key takeaways from the survey include:

Good food is worth the road trip. A lengthy drive is no obstacle for Canadians, with 71 per cent claiming they would travel an hour or more to eat at a restaurant on their wish list. Many also noted that they have taken a long detour (27 per cent) or a day trip (33 per cent) just to dine at a restaurant they wanted to try.

A lengthy drive is no obstacle for Canadians, with 71 per cent claiming they would travel an hour or more to eat at a restaurant on their wish list. Many also noted that they have taken a long detour (27 per cent) or a day trip (33 per cent) just to dine at a restaurant they wanted to try. Food is top of mind for Canadians when making travel plans. 28 per cent of Canadians will research restaurants in another country before booking their flights, and 10 per cent will book a reservation before booking their travel.

28 per cent of Canadians will research restaurants in another country before booking their flights, and 10 per cent will book a reservation before booking their travel. Canadians have an adventurous palate. 74 per cent of Canadians claim they would prefer to try something new and local rather than food they are familiar with revealing that they are keen to experience a city's culture.

To help uncover the best hidden gem restaurants in some of KAYAK's most popular travel destinations, OpenTable looked to diners for their top recommendations. Findings are below:

OpenTable + KAYAK Methodology:

OpenTable's list of the top 25 Hidden Gem Restaurants worth flying for is generated solely from diner reviews collected between 7/1/2018 and 6/30/2019. Cities were chosen based on KAYAK's list of the top 50 most popular destinations for travel between July 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019.

All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which "neighborhood gem" was selected as a special feature.

YouGov Survey Methodology

Total sample size was 1,056 Canadian adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between August 6-13, 2019. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all Canadian adults (aged 18+).

SOURCE OpenTable; KAYAK

For further information: Sherline Joe, Media Profile, sherline.joe@mediaprofile.com, 416-342-1824, http://www.opentable.com

Related Links

http://www.opentable.com

