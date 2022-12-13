Wosler Corporation Chosen for Newchip's Seed-Stage Global Accelerator Program

Wosler Corporation, a healthcare technology company among top applicants selected for Newchip's exclusive accelerator

CANADA , Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Wolser Corporation, a healthcare technology company building a platform of interconnected devices to improve access to healthcare labour, improve the efficiency, and reduce the cost of healthcare delivery, was accepted into Newchip's renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools seed-stage founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 2,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9 billion.

Newchip (CNW Group/Wosler Corp.)

"Newchip evaluates a vast and diverse number of seed-stage companies from around the globe, selecting only a small percentage to be part of our Seed Accelerator program," says Brian Lee, Head of Product at Newchip. "This careful vetting process of both the business model and founder makes us an ideal partner for venture capital investors and other key stakeholders in early-stage startup financings who are looking for promising startups that are beginning to generate traction and revenue. Healthcare technology companies like Wosler Corporation can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Wosler Corporation and believe they will be well positioned to take advantage of our fast-expanding global ecosystem at Newchip."

Launched in August 2020, Wosler Corporation's current focus is to improve access and efficiency of sonographer labour and reduce the cost of diagnostic ultrasound delivery. Since launching, the company has performed its first long-distance tele-sonography scan, was awarded a $300K grant as part of the Alberta Innovates' AICE validate program and has been named one of the top 20 teams in the Deep Space Healthcare Challenge among the likes of semi-finalists such as McMaster University, the University of New Brunswick and l'Université de Montréal.

"Being part of the Newchip Accelerator, we are looking forward to learning from world-renowned mentors and advisors, says Henry Madubuobi, CEO. "This will help us finalize our current fundraise to rapidly bring our first product to market."

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 2,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.

SOURCE Wosler Corp.

For further information: Samir Boulazreg, Wosler Corporation, 4169488777, [email protected]