WorldRemit proudly celebrates its migrant customers in Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - In 2000 the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed December 18 as International Migrants Day. In recent years, increased globalization, communication and transportation has boosted the number of people moving to other countries around the world in search of better lives. Many come to Canada – in fact, Canada continues to fuel economic and population growth through immigration and will welcome almost 330,000 new immigrants by the end of 2019.

The regular influx of new immigrants is a boon to the country. By 2030, all 9.2 million of Canada's most prominent worker cohort—the baby boomers—will be of retirement age. This reality, in combination with a low fertility rate, places increased labour pressure on industries across Canada that immigration helps to address.

Driven by a rising migrant population and increased demand for online remittance services, WorldRemit is serving an increasing share of the US$24.5bn Canadian remittance market.

Corey Myckan, Country Director for Canada at WorldRemit, comments: "Canada has long been one of the most welcoming destinations for migrants and today its cities are some of the most multicultural in the world."

Migrant populations including dedicated WorldRemit customers are among those who fuel the remittance market in Canada, while filling labour demands across the country.

WorldRemit customer, Rolando Pepano, worked in Qatar as an overseas worker for years before deciding to migrate to Canada in 2012. As the primary breadwinner for five siblings and his mom, he is proud of the support he can give to them by working full-time as a shift manager for a national pizza chain. In December, Rolando will achieve his migrant dream – being sworn as a Canadian citizen. "Getting my Canadian citizenship is so important to me. I promised my father that I would take care of my mom and migrating to Canada has allowed me to fulfill that promise."

WorldRemit customer, Chikee Castillo, migrated from the Philippines to Winnipeg in 2003 with her three kids and now lives in Fort McMurray, Alberta. As a single mom working two jobs, sacrifice is a part of everyday life – like foregoing a vehicle to get around in the frigid winter months. "Plans don't go according to plan," Chikee explains, "but I am grateful to be working here in Canada."

"The vital contribution of migrants to their host economies is clear. At WorldRemit we also understand the challenges migrants face in establishing themselves in a new country. Migrants work hard to earn their money. Our mission at WorldRemit is to make sending money at the best foreign exchange rates to family at home as easy, secure, quick and convenient as possible. There is no need to visit a money transfer agent and pay expensive fees. Instead our network allows migrants to send funds to 150 countries straight from their smartphone, computer or tablet," concluded Myckan.

