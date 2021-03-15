World Water Day Brings Awareness to Global Water Crisis as COVID-19 Emphasizes Need for Urgent Action

"COVID-19 has had devastating impacts around the world and has brought other global challenges to the forefront, including access to water," said Shauna Curry, CEO CAWST. "Much like COVID-19, the need for water, sanitation and hygiene is a global crisis that demands world-wide attention and effort to solve it. We're calling on Albertans to join the cause—whether it's by educating themselves, fundraising or donating—to help ensure people have the opportunity to succeed because their basic water and sanitation needs are met."

Partnerships with both international and in-country organizations are key to reaching everyone with clean water and sanitation. CAWST is a leading collaborator in global efforts to achieve safe water, sanitation and hygiene, including its role as a founding partner of COVID-19 Hygiene Hub . With the support of organizations like the World Health Organization and UNICEF, Hygiene Hub provides free technical support, resources and advice to help develop and execute hygiene strategies in low- and middle-income countries.

A United Nations-observance held every year, World Water Day celebrates water and strives to raise awareness of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water worldwide.2 This World Water Day, CAWST is calling on Albertans to support this important cause. For more information and to learn how you can help, visit CAWST.org/WorldWaterDay .

The Centre for Affordable Water & Sanitation Technology (CAWST) is a Canadian charity and licensed not-for-profit professional engineering consultancy. CAWST teaches people how to access safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene in their homes, schools and clinics, using simple, affordable technologies. To do so, CAWST transfers knowledge and skills to organizations and individuals in low- and middle-income countries offering workshops, open content training resources and consulting services. To learn more about CAWST and its work towards making water, sanitation and hygiene a reality for all, visit cawst.org.

