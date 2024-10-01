World Urticaria Day: Understanding and Supporting Those Affected

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Every year, on October 1st, is World Urticaria Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about urticaria, commonly known as hives. This condition affects a significant portion of the population (15%-20%), causing discomfort and impacting the quality of life for many individuals.

The theme for UDAY 2024 is "Your Journey". The campaign puts the spotlight on individuals affected by urticaria who are sharing their personal stories of resilience and hope: From the onset of the first symptoms, through the challenging process of finding the right physician and treatment, to the goal of achieving a life free from symptoms. These journeys are a testament to the strength and perseverance of those living with urticaria. A series of videos featuring people affected by urticaria and explaining the impact on their lives can already be found on the UCARE 4U website, more patient stories will follow in the next months.

Urticaria is characterized by the sudden appearance of red, itchy welts on the skin, which can vary in size and shape. There are several forms of urticaria, each with its own triggers and characteristics. Acute urticaria is a short-term condition that typically lasts less than six weeks and is often triggered by infections, certain foods, or medications. Chronic urticaria (1% of the population), on the other hand, persists for more than six weeks and can be further classified into two main types: Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) and Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU). Chronic Inducible Urticaria is triggered by specific external factors such as pressure, temperature changes, or physical activity. On the other hand, Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria occurs without any identifiable external triggers, making it more challenging to manage.

In Canada, individuals living with chronic urticaria can find support through the Canadian Chronic Urticaria Society (Chronic Urticaria). This organization provides resources, advocacy, and a community for those affected by the condition. You can find more information about the Canadian Chronic Urticaria Society on their website at www.chronicurticaria.ca and follow them on social media: Facebook (@UrticariaCanada), Twitter (@UrticariaCanada), and Instagram (@UrticariaCanada).

On October 1st, let's join hands to spread awareness about urticaria and support those who live with this challenging condition. By increasing understanding and promoting research, we can make a significant difference in the lives of many.

For more information on World Urticaria Day, visit the UCARE 4U website at: https://ucare-4u.com/for-patients/uday/ .

SOURCE Canadian Chronic Urticaria Society

