WORLD'S TOP PHYSICISTS UNITE TO TACKLE ONE OF SCIENCE'S GREATEST MYSTERIES

Vancouver-based Quantum Gravity Society leads international quest to discover Theory of Quantum Gravity

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ - More than two dozen of the world's top physicists, including three Nobel Prize winners, will gather in Vancouver this August for a Quantum Gravity Conference that will host the launch a Vancouver-based Quantum Gravity Institute (QGI) and a new global research collaboration that could significantly advance our understanding of physics and gravity and profoundly change the world as we know it.

For roughly 100 years, the world's understanding of physics has been based on Albert Einstein's General Theory of Relativity (GR), which explored the theory of space, time and gravity, and quantum mechanics (QM), which focuses on the behaviour of matter and light on the atomic and subatomic scale. GR has given us a deep understanding of the cosmos, leading to space travel and technology like atomic clocks, which govern global GPS systems. QM is responsible for most of the equipment that runs our world today, including the electronics, lasers, computers, cell phones, plastics, and other technologies that support modern transportation, communications, medicine, agriculture, energy systems and more.

While each theory has led to countless scientific breakthroughs, in many cases, they are incompatible and seemingly contradictory. Discovering a unifying connection between these two fundamental theories, the elusive Theory of Quantum Gravity, could provide the world with a deeper understanding of time, gravity and matter and how to potentially control them. It could also lead to new technologies that would affect most aspects of daily life, including how we communicate, grow food, deliver health care, transport people and goods, and produce energy.

"Discovering the Theory of Quantum Gravity could lead to the possibility of time travel, new quantum devices, or even massive new energy resources that produce clean energy and help us address climate change," said Philip Stamp, Professor, Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of British Columbia, and Visiting Associate in Theoretical Astrophysics at Caltech. "The potential long-term ramifications of this discovery are so incredible that life on earth 100 years from now could look as miraculous to us now as today's technology would have seemed to people living 100 years ago."

The new Quantum Gravity Institute and the conference were founded by the Quantum Gravity Society, which was created in 2022 by a group of Canadian technology, business and community leaders, and leading physicists. Among its goals are to advance the science of physics and facilitate research on the Theory of Quantum Gravity through initiatives such as the conference and assembling the world's leading archive of scientific papers and lectures associated with the attempts to reconcile these two theories over the past century.

Attending the Quantum Gravity Conference in Vancouver (August 15-19) will be two dozen of the world's top physicists, including Nobel Laureates Kip Thorne, Jim Peebles and Sir Roger Penrose, as well as physicists Baron Martin Rees, Markus Aspelmeyer, Viatcheslav Mukhanov and Paul Steinhardt. On Wednesday, August 17, the conference will be open to the public, providing them with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend keynote addresses from the world's pre-eminent physicists. (See schedule below.) A noon-hour discussion on the importance of the research will be delivered by Kip Thorne, the former Feynman Professor of physics at Caltech. Thorne is well known for his popular books, and for developing the original idea for the 2014 film Interstellar. He was also crucial to the development of the book Contact by Carl Sagan, which was also made into a motion picture.

"We look forward to welcoming many of the world's brightest minds to Vancouver for our first Quantum Gravity Conference," said Frank Giustra, CEO Fiore Group and Co-Founder, Quantum Gravity Society. "One of the goals of our Society will be to establish Vancouver as a supportive home base for research and facilitate the scientific collaboration that will be required to unlock this mystery that has eluded some of the world's most brilliant physicists for so long."

"The format is key," explains Terry Hui, UC Berkley Physics alumnus and Co-Founder, Quantum Gravity Society. "Like the Solvay Conference nearly 100 years ago, the Quantum Gravity Conference will bring top scientists together in salon-style gatherings. The relaxed evening format following the conference will reduce barriers and allow these great minds to freely exchange ideas. I hope this hundred-year-old problem will be solved soon in relative terms."

"As amazing as our journey of scientific discovery has been over the past century, we still have so much to learn about how the universe works on a macro, atomic and subatomic level," added Paul Lee, Managing Partner, Vanedge Capital, and Co-Founder, Quantum Gravity Society. "New experiments and observations capable of advancing work on this scientific challenge are becoming increasingly possible in today's physics labs and using new astronomical tools. The Quantum Gravity Society looks forward to leveraging that growing technical capacity with joint theory and experimental work that harnesses the collective expertise of the world's great physicists."

About Quantum Gravity Society

Quantum Gravity Society was founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2020 by a group of Canadian business, technology and community leaders, and leading international physicists. The Society's founding members include Frank Giustra (Fiore Group), Terry Hui (Concord Pacific), Paul Lee and Moe Kermani (Vanedge Capital) and Markus Frind (Frind Estate Winery), along with renowned physicists Abhay Ashtekar, Sir Roger Penrose, Philip Stamp, Bill Unruh and Birgitta Whaley. For more information, visit Quantum Gravity Society.

About the Quantum Gravity Conference ( Vancouver 2022)

The inaugural Quantum Gravity Conference (August 15-19) is presented by Quantum Gravity Society, Fiore Group, Vanedge Capital, Concord Pacific, The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver and Frind Estate Winery. For conference information, visit conference.quantumgravityinstitute.ca. To register to attend the conference, visit Eventbrite.com.

