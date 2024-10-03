World's smallest chef opens restaurant in Edmonton

After worldwide success, 'Le Petit Chef' has arrived in Edmonton, now featured exclusively at the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District.

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - "Le Petit Chef," a globally renowned and uniquely interactive culinary experience, has arrived in Edmonton and is sure to make gourmet hearts beat faster. At the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District, visitors can expect a truly inspired and elevated culinary display combined with engaging 3D cinema.

Every guest can look forward to their own private show right on their plate! Between each of the five courses, the table magically transforms into a screen, where the little chef takes you on an entertaining culinary journey as he attempts to prepare culinary masterpieces right before your eyes—though they almost always end in disaster. Luckily, the talented culinary team at the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District is always ready to lend a hand to the virtual star!

There are 4 curated menus to choose from: Le Grand Chef, Le Petit Classic, Le Petit Vegetarian and Le Petit Chef Junior. The most popular is Le Grand Chef, which includes such dishes as Burrata with grilled heirloom tomatoes, radish, blistered asparagus, crostini, white balsamic glaze, rocket leaves, and microgreens; Bouillabaisse with seasonal crustaceans, root vegetables, rustic tomato saffron broth, fresh dill, and sauce rouille. This is followed by Broiled Lobster Thermidor with lobster ravioli, braised fennel, and caviar sauce. The main course features a Charcoal-Spiced Alberta AAA Beef Fillet with charred wild broccoli, maple-glazed carrots, three-cheese gratin potatoes, shallots, and thyme jus. Finally, a warm Lava Cake with vanilla bean ice cream, fresh berries, and brandy snap shards completes the menu. The careful selection of ingredients, as well as the offer of a vegetarian and a junior menu variant, caters to every taste and allows both young and old to enjoy an unforgettable culinary journey.

Behind the elaborate animations lies the Belgian artist collective "Skullmapping", founded in 2010 by Filip Sterckx and Antoon Verbeeck. Using 3D mapping technology and profound artistic know-how, the 58 mm small chef was brought to life in 2015.

"At JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District, we are deeply committed to creating legendary and unique experiences that resonate with our guests," said Jeff Scheelar, General Manager. "Hosting 'Le Petit Chef' is an incredible example of how we continue to blend world-class hospitality with immersive entertainment, ensuring that every visit is not just a meal, but a memorable journey."

The play times for "Le Petit Chef" vary by week but are usually from Thursday to Sunday at 5:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Additionally, there is an opportunity for private bookings for larger groups, making it an ideal choice for special events and celebrations. All further information on the reservation and booking, as well as prices and the menu, can be found at https://lepetitchef.com/edmonton.

About 2Spicy Entertainment:

With attractions such as "Le Petit Chef", "Whimsy" and "Dinner in the Sky", 2Spicy Entertainment GmbH has set itself the task of creating unique and unforgettable gastronomic experiences and events. Founded in 2014, the company excites people worldwide in major cities such as Bangkok, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Prague, and Berlin. More information can be found at www.2spicy.de .

Contacts: Steven Walton, Director of Sales & Marketing at JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District, [email protected]; Ida Shobeiri, Marketing Manager at JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District, [email protected]; Annabelle Schweineberg, Assist. Marketing & Communications Manager at 2Spicy Entertainment, [email protected]