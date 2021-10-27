World's Most Trusted Authority on Workplace Culture Collaborates with Microsoft Canada to Identify Canada's 2022 Best Workplaces for Hybrid Work.

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, launches a collaboration with Microsoft Canada to identify Canada's Best Workplaces for Hybrid Work.

As the first of its kind, this Best Workplaces™ list arriving in February 2022, is based on Canadian data collected through the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey and culture review, the world's most credible methodology to measure the employee engagement that cuts across race, gender, sexual orientation, age, and role.

Future of Work is Hybrid

Many workplaces have struggled to accommodate the need for urgent change, but some have thrived in this shift and have gone beyond adaptation, to embracing change. These are organizations where hybrid work is now becoming the norm.

Evolving with change is the only way to survive, and the Best Hybrid Workplaces are doing just that. This is much deeper than simply agreeing to flexible work arrangements.

Hybrid organizations are intentionally focused on designing productivity and communication systems that allow people to work however they work best and, leveraging technology to maintain connectivity and build culture – all with a fundamental desire to enable, and capitalize on, and optimize human potential.

"The important part here is the intentionality with which hybrid workplaces enable employees to give their very best. We're literally reinventing work every day and it's time to be more intentional about it." Said Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President, Great Place to Work Canada.

Designing the Future of Work

As the war for talent continues, and hybrid work models become the new normal, the organizations that attract and retain talent will be the ones who listen to their employees' developing needs and design new work models based on that data.

According to Microsoft's Work Trend Index, an in-depth report highlighting trends every business leader must know as we enter a new era of work, extreme flexibility and hybrid work will define the post-pandemic workplace with over 70 per cent of workers wanting flexible remote work options to continue post-pandemic. Microsoft believes there is no one-size-fits-all approach to hybrid work as employee expectations continue to evolve. The only way for organizations to solve for this complexity is to embrace flexibility across their entire operating model, including the ways people work, the places they inhabit and how they approach business process.

"Over the past 18 months, we saw kitchens become conference rooms, bedrooms turned into classrooms, and working virtually became the new normal. The way people want to work has evolved, and businesses need to evolve with it," said Carolyn Byer, Head of HR, Microsoft Canada. "Being a transformative leader in the modern workplace requires extreme flexibility, investments in culture and inclusivity and focus on the evolving needs of employees. The decisions organizations make now to enable more flexible work will impact everything from culture and innovation to how they attract top talent."

Learn more about Best Workplaces for Hybrid Work, Great Place to Work, and Microsoft Canada, visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.ca/en/best-workplaces/hybrid-work-microsoft

Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. We've surveyed over 100 million employees and offering deep insights defining what makes a great experience. It boils down to trust. We help organizations quantify their culture, producing better business results by creating high-trust work experiences for all employees. We use our unparalleled data to recognize Certified™ organizations. We're driven by our mission: to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

SOURCE Great Place To Work(R) Institute Canada

For further information: Media Contact: [email protected]

Related Links

www.greatplacetowork.ca

