World's largest Activate to open at Bramalea City Centre on October 22

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The world's first active gaming facility Activate will open its largest store at Bramalea City Centre (BCC) on October 22. This will be their fifth location in Canada.

Activate consists of a series of 11 interactive game rooms where people can play arcade-style games by actually jumping, climbing and dodging. The new Activate at Bramalea City Centre will be 13,000 square feet and feature laser lights, glowing walls and huge high-tech rooms where people can play games like Arena, Hoops, Mega Grid and Climb.

The facility will be located at the exterior entrance of BCC, next to Decathlon.

About Activate

Activate offers high-tech games that test your team's physical and mental agility across a wide variety of real-life challenges. Once inside, you and your team choose from hundreds of combinations of games and difficulty levels, each lasting one to three minutes. Your electronic wristband tracks your score and progress throughout your experience making Activate perfect for a casual night out or intense competition. A minimum group of three people is needed to play, as games are played in groups of three to five. If you have six or more people, no problem! You can split into smaller groups and switch around players at any time.

About Bramalea City Centre

Bramalea City Centre, is the largest shopping centre in the City of Brampton, and the fourth largest in Ontario. The two-level shopping centre offers 1.5 million square feet of retail shopping space, showcasing a tenant mix of over 300 stores and services including Aritzia, Decathlon, H&M, Browns Shoes and Sephora. For more information, visit bramaleacitycentre.com .

