World's First Climate Positive Gin - Nàdar Gin Available at Select LCBO Locations on April 1st, 2024

TORONTO, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Nàdar ("nature" in Gaelic), the world's first climate-positive gin, arrives at the LCBO in Ontario just in time for Earth Day celebrations on April 22nd. This innovative spirit boasts a negative carbon footprint of -1.54 kg CO2e per 700ml bottle, meaning it actively removes greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

To quote John Stirling, Director of Arbikie Distillery:

Nàdar Gin (CNW Group/Wine Lovers Agency)

"Our ethos at Arbikie from our inception has been to try and create world-class premium spirits where all ingredients are grown on our Single Estate farm. Minimizing our carbon footprint and working with the wonderful homegrown ingredients to create one of the world's most sustainable distilleries."

Sustainable From Seed to Sip:

Nàdar breaks the mould by using green peas instead of traditional wheat as its base ingredient. This eliminates the need for nitrogen fertilizers commonly used in wheat cultivation, which can contribute to air and water pollution. Developed by scientists at Abertay University and the James Hutton Institute in Scotland, Nàdar represents a revolutionary approach to gin production that is both ancient and innovative, drawing inspiration from the natural world and utilizing cutting-edge science.

Kristy Black, master distiller at Arbikie, hopes to revolutionize the alcohol industry through regenerative agriculture practices and pioneering techniques that reduce the carbon footprints of Nàdar Gin's production.

"The alcohol industry as a whole now is focused on improving its environmental impact, and I think Nàdar Gin's unique approach demonstrates how people can think differently."

Beyond Sustainability: Exceptional Taste and Recognition

Nàdar doesn't compromise on taste. Described as "silky smooth and exciting" with a "refreshing zing" from lemongrass and makrut lime, it has garnered critical acclaim, including being chosen as the signature cocktail for the 2021 Met Gala in New York, where attendees enjoyed performances by Billie Eilish and Amanda Gorman.

Nàdar is more than just a delicious spirit; it's a sustainable choice for environmentally conscious consumers. Its production promotes increased cultivation of nitrogen-fixing legumes, addressing environmental and food security challenges associated with traditional agriculture.

Awards and Recognition of Arbikie Distillery:

Excellence in Sustainability at the Scottish Whisky Awards 2023

Nàdar Gin was hailed as a "revelation" by Vogue Magazine

Nàdar Vodka named one of the 50 best spirits of 2023 by Vine Pair

Celebrate Earth Day with a Difference:

This Earth Day, choose Nàdar Gin and savour a spirit that's as good for the planet as it is for your taste buds. Look for Nàdar at the LCBO starting April 1st, 2024.

SOURCE Wine Lovers Agency

For further information: Anne Theriault, Wine Lovers Agency, 5407 Eglinton Ave W Unit: 203, Toronto, ON, M9C 5K6, [email protected], Phone: (416) 817-3067