SAINT-LAURENT, QC , Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Air Inuit, which is wholly owned by the Inuit of Nunavik through Makivvik Corporation, today announced that its first newly re-engineered Boeing 737–800NG combi aircraft has been certified by Transport Canada, marking the arrival of the world's first 737–800NG configured for both passengers and freight. The aircraft will officially enter service on Air Inuit's Montréal-Kuujjuaq route on January 13th, 2026.

Boeing 737 800NG combi (CNW Group/Air Inuit)

"Our investment in this next–generation combi reflects Air Inuit's commitment to innovation that directly serves the unique passenger and freight needs of the communities and the people we serve," said Christian Busch, President and CEO of Air Inuit. "This aircraft allows us to modernize northern jet service while preserving the flexibility that is essential to our mission."

The Boeing 737–800NG combi represents a major advancement in multi–role aircraft capability to address Northern realities. Converted by KF Aerospace, the aircraft features a forward cargo compartment with space for five pallets and a 90–seat passenger cabin in the aft section. This world-first is part of Air Inuit's broader fleet–modernization strategy, which began with the acquisition of three Boeing Next–Generation 737–800s to eventually replace its 737–200 fleet. The new aircraft offer improved passenger comfort, inflight wifi powered by Starlink, better fuel efficiency, modern avionics, and increased passenger-cargo capacity to respond to the essential needs of communities in Nunavik and beyond.

"Air Inuit plays a vital role in connecting and supporting the communities of Nunavik, and this new aircraft strengthens our ability to fulfill that mission," said Noah Tayara, Executive Chairman of Air Inuit.

"This achievement is another example of the people of Nunavik demonstrating the ingenuity that has been part of our story for millennia, ensuring our region continues to thrive and remain connected." said Pita Aatami, President of Makivvik Corporation.

Combi conversion of the third of three 737-800s acquired by Air Inuit in 2023 is scheduled for completion in February 2026.

About Air Inuit

Founded by the Inuit of Nunavik in 1978, Air Inuit, a wholly owned subsidiary of Makivvik, was created to provide air connections between Nunavik's 14 coastal villages and the South, to promote trade, and to preserve Inuit culture. With more than 1,175 employees and a fleet of 36 aircraft, Air Inuit is committed to the development of this vast territory and the prosperity of its people by supporting community organizations, cultural events, educational and sports programs, as well as employment access initiatives for Inuit people.

SOURCE Air Inuit

Media inquiries: Tim Duboyce, Massy Forget Langlois Public Relations, c: 514 604-9282, [email protected]