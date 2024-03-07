March 22 - April 1 event is the launchpad for year-long experiences designed to get Canadians closer to the action

TORONTO, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - GGPoker, the largest online poker room in the world and Canada - announces that it is bringing The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit to Toronto for the first time ever. The WSOP Circuit stop in Toronto from March 22 – April 1 at Great Canadian Casino Resort in Toronto, launches a series of GGPoker experiences for Canadians to get closer to the game and participate in first-class live poker events. Qualifiers for the WSOP Toronto Circuit are now open. Interested participants can find out more by visiting here for Ontario residents or here for the rest of Canada.

Raising the Stakes in Canada

Conceived by poker players, for poker players, GG (Good Game) Poker has become the biggest online poker room in the world. With more than $3 billion in total prizes and 3.8 billion hands played in 2023 alone, the company is also a market-leader in Canada, with goals to continue engaging players from coast-to-coast in dynamic ways.

"Bringing the fun back into poker is at the backbone of everything we do, and our success in the Canadian market shows that our experience-based approach to engaging players is working," says Sarne Lightman, Managing Director, GGPoker. "Whether on our app, or at one of our world-class WSOP events, GGPoker brings Canadians closer to the game, and the action."

With hundreds of tournaments running daily and 20+ headline tournament series throughout the year, GGPoker has upped the ante to become the home of tournament poker. Partnering with WSOP, which runs the most prestigious tournament in the industry, the Toronto WSOP Circuit is just one of a series of WSOP events in 2024, each inviting Canadians to qualify for a chance to join the ranks of Canadian poker pedigree. Following the WSOP Toronto Circuit event, a road will be paved to the WSOP in Vegas (May 28 - July 17) and the international WSOP Online (October 10 – 17), with multiple opportunities to qualify – only possible through GGPoker.

WSOP Circuit Hits Toronto

For the first time ever, Ontario residents and players across Canada will get to experience and play in a local live WSOP Circuit event as the tournament touches down at the Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto from March 28 - April 1. The event will bring together Canadian qualifiers and direct buy-in players, who will rub elbows with some of Canada's poker masters and past champions, including generational talent and GGPoker Global Brand Ambassador, Daniel Negreanu, winner of six WSOP bracelets and one WSOP Circuit Ring. He will join fellow GGPoker Ambassadors, Kevin Martin, and Greg "Goes All In" Liow at the tables to vie among thousands for a WSOP Toronto Circuit Ring

"Bringing a hometown crowd into live poker events at this level is long overdue and I am thrilled to be a part of it," says Negreanu. "Whether you want to qualify, or simply watch the action, the WSOP Toronto Circuit will give Canadians an unprecedented view of big-league poker and I invite everyone to come down and check it out."

The full WSOP Toronto Circuit runs from March 22 – April 1, with the Main Event taking place March 28 – April 1. The public is invited to participate by buying in directly, qualifying on GGPoker, or simply attend for free and watch all games unfold in the Poker Room and get a closer look at the mastery of some of the world's best poker players. For complete information and detailed schedule, please visit: https://greatcanadian.com/promotions/wsop-circuit-event-dates/

About GGPoker

GGPoker is the World's Biggest Poker Room, with a global player base. It offers a range of innovative games and features such as the patented Rush & Cash poker, All-In or Fold, Flip & Go, Spin & Gold, Battle Royale, GGCare & GGCheers, integrated staking platform, SnapCam video messaging, PokerCraft, and Smart HUD, all designed to enhance gaming experiences and make poker more fun than ever.

In 2020, GGPoker hosted the world record-breaking WSOP Online main event and the WSOP 2020 Main Event. In 2021, GGPoker won PokerListing's 'Best Poker Software Overall' award. In 2022, GGPoker became the world's largest online poker room and was awarded the Online Poker Operator of the Year Award at the SiGMA Americas Gaming Awards. In 2023, GGpoker sent more than 750 players to the live WSOP 2023 Main Event via its celebrated Road to Vegas satellite tournaments and over 1,000 to the WSOP Paradise in Bahamas.

About the World Series of Poker

Part of Caesars Entertainment's Caesars Digital operations, the World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $4 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2023, the event attracted 214,641 entrants from more than 114 different countries to the Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas and awarded more than $403 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007, WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013, WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015 and WSOP Paradise at Atlantis Paradise Island in 2023. All WSOP events are subject to the then-current and applicable WSOP tournament rules. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com.

SOURCE GGPoker

