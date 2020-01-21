World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations Deliver Better for Investors

Jan 21, 2020, 00:01 ET

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Corporate Knights released its 16th annual ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations in Davos today, after a rigorous assessment of 7,395 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues. An analysis that compared the financial performance and corporate longevity of the Global 100 companies against the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) supports the mounting case that sustainable corporate performance is consistent with equal or better returns for investors and greater corporate longevity.

Appendix I: Net returns of the MSCI ACWI and the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index in USD as calculated respectively by Solactive and MSCI (from February 1, 2005, to December 31, 2019) (CNW Group/Corporate Knights Inc.)

According to the Toronto-based sustainable-business magazine and research company's latest data crunching, the world's most sustainable corporation in 2020 is the Danish renewable energy provider Ørsted. The company, which a decade ago produced 85% of its energy from fossil fuels and 15% from renewable energy, has reversed that proportion and has a target to "essentially become carbon neutral" by 2025.

"Running the company just for profit doesn't make sense, but running it just for a bigger purpose is also not sustainable in the long term. Doing good and doing well must go together," said Ørsted CEO Henrik Poulsen. Since Ørsted joined the stock market through the world's second-biggest initial public offering of 2016, the company's value has more than doubled to US$40 billion.

Last year's top-ranked company – Chr. Hansen, a Danish bioscience company that uses "good bacteria" to provide natural means for preserving food, protecting plants and reducing overreliance on antibiotics in livestock farming – ranked number two overall.

Third was another Nordic company, Finland's Neste, an oil refiner that is switching from refining crude oil to using cooking waste and other bio-based materials as a feedstock.

Fourth was U.S. technology conglomerate Cisco, which rose 10 places from 14th, thanks to more than $25 billion in clean revenues from products with environmental core attributes. American software group Autodesk, which came fifth, rose 43 places from its 2019 ranking, now that it uses 99% renewable energy to run its cloud platforms – platforms that help build green buildings, reduce materials in manufacturing life cycles and support better designs for the circular economy.

Analysis of the company age and financial performance of the 2020 Global 100 continues to demonstrate that top sustainability performers tend to last longer and perform better for investors than comparable companies. The average age of a Global 100 company is 83 years, while the average age of a company in the MSCI ACWI is 49 years.

Investment returns were compared using the "Global 100 Index," which is calculated by Solactive and available via Bloomberg and Refinitiv. Composed of Global 100–ranked companies, it is equally weighted and mirrors the sector composition of the MSCI ACWI on a percentage basis. From its inception on February 1, 2005, to December 31, 2019, the Global 100 Index made an annualized net investment return of 7.3% compared to 7.0% for the MSCI ACWI (see Appendix A below for long-term trend).

 "The Global 100 companies show that companies that put sustainability at their core outlast and outperform the competition," said Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights.

Global 100 companies also consistently outperform MSCI ACWI companies on CEO-to-average-worker-pay ratio, board gender diversity, paying their fair share of taxes, and on various other specific metrics that factor into the ranking.

Metric

Global 100

MSCI ACWI

CEO-to-average-worker-pay ratio

75:1

302:1

Carbon productivity (revenue-to-tonne-C02e ratio)

$384k

$174k

Clean revenues (from products or services with beneficial
environmental or social impacts as % of total revenues)

37%

6%

% of women on boards

30%

24%

Executive pay linked to sustainability measures (% of
companies having such a link)

63%

17%

Forty-nine of this year's Global 100 companies hail from Europe. The U.S. and Canada accounted for 29, while 18 companies in the ranking are from Asia. Latin America boasts just three members on the list, all from Brazil, and South Africa's Standard Bank was the only representative of the African continent.

The list includes 28 companies that were not on the Global 100 last year. BYD – China's biggest electric carmaker – is a new entrant, along with Hong Kong's Vitasoy, evidence that while the world's largest economy lags behind European and North American nations on key sustainability metrics, ESG (environmental, social, governance) issues are starting to gain traction where it will matter most.

For full rankings and methodology details, please see: corporateknights.com/global100

About Corporate Knights: Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable-business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

About the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World: The Global 100 is an annual project initiated by Corporate Knights, the company for clean capitalism. Launched in 2005, the Global 100 is announced annually on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Appendix II: 2020 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World

Rank
2020

Full company name

Country

Peer Group

1

Orsted A/S

Denmark

Wholesale Power

2

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Denmark

Food and Other Chemical Agents

3

Neste Oyj

Finland

Petroleum Refineries

4

Cisco Systems Inc

United States

Communications Equipment

5

Autodesk Inc

United States

Software

6

Novozymes A/S

Denmark

Specialty and Performance Chemicals

7

ING Groep NV

Netherlands

Banks

8

Enel SpA

Italy

Wholesale Power

9

Banco do Brasil SA

Brazil

Banks

10

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

Canada

Electric Utilities

11

OSRAM Licht AG

Germany

Electrical Equipment and Power Systems

12

Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd

Japan

Other Materials

13

Storebrand ASA

Norway

Insurance

14

Umicore SA

Belgium

Primary Metals Products

15

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

United States

Computer Hardware

16

American Water

United States

Water Utilities

17

Iberdrola SA

Spain

Wholesale Power

18

Outotec Oyj

Finland

Machinery Manufacturing

19

CEMIG

Brazil

Electric Utilities

20

Accenture PLC

Ireland

Technology Consulting Services

21

Dassault Systèmes SE

France

Software

22

McCormick & Company

United States

Food and Beverage Production

23

Kering SA

France

Apparel and Accessory Products

24

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Finland

Forestry and Paper Products

25

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
Ltd

Taiwan

Semiconductor Equipment and Services

26

Prologis Inc

United States

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

27

Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M)

Sweden

Apparel and Accessories Retail

28

Sanofi SA

France

Biopharmaceuticals

29

Schneider Electric SE

France

Industrial Conglomerates

30

Natura Cosmeticos SA

Brazil

Personal Care and Cleaning Products

31

BNP Paribas SA

France

Banks

32

KONE Oyj

Finland

Machinery Manufacturing

33

Verbund AG

Austria

Wholesale Power

34

Valeo SA

France

Consumer Vehicles and Parts

35

ERG SpA

Italy

Wholesale Power

36

City Developments Ltd

Singapore

Real Estate Investment and Services

37

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Denmark

Electrical Equipment and Power Systems

38

bioMérieux

France

Diagnostics and Drug Delivery Devices

39

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

Italy

Banks

40

Koninklijke KPN NV

Netherlands

Wireless and Wireline
Telecommunications Services

41

Siemens AG

Germany

Industrial Conglomerates

42

National Australia Bank Ltd

Australia

Banks

43

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd

South Korea

Banks

44

Bombardier Inc

Canada

Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing

45

Koninklijke DSM NV

Netherlands

Food and Other Chemical Agents

46

Unilever PLC

United
Kingdom

Personal Care and Cleaning Products

47

Sims Metal Management Ltd

United States

Primary Metals Products

48

Bank of Montreal

Canada

Banks

49

Cascades Inc

Canada

Containers and Packaging

50

Advantech Co Ltd

Taiwan

Computer Hardware

51

Standard Bank Group Ltd

South Africa

Banks

52

Ericsson

Sweden

Communications Equipment

53

Danaher Corporation

United States

Medical Devices

54

Canadian National Railway Co

Canada

Cargo Transportation and Infrastructure

55

Adidas AG

Germany

Apparel and Accessory Products

56

AstraZeneca PLC

United
Kingdom

Biopharmaceuticals

57

Stantec Inc

Canada

Facilities and Construction Services

58

HP Inc

United States

Computer Peripherals and Systems

59

Commerzbank AG

Germany

Banks

60

Sun Life Financial Inc

Canada

Insurance

61

ABB Ltd

Switzerland

Industrial Conglomerates

62

Alphabet Inc

United States

Internet and Data Services

63

CapitaLand Limited

Singapore

Real Estate Investment and Services

64

Pearson PLC

United
Kingdom

Personal Professional Services

65

BT Group PLC

United
Kingdom

Wireless and Wireline
Telecommunications Services

66

Metso Oyj

Finland

Machinery Manufacturing

67

Comerica Incorporated

United States

Banks

68

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Japan

Biopharmaceuticals

69

Assicurazioni Generali SpA

Italy

Insurance

70

Acciona SA

Spain

Facilities and Construction Services

71

Novo Nordisk A/S

Denmark

Biopharmaceuticals

72

Konica Minolta Inc

Japan

Computer Peripherals and Systems

73

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

Sweden

Banks

74

Tesla Inc

United States

Consumer Vehicles and Parts

75

Westpac Banking Corp

Australia

Banks

76

UCB SA

Belgium

Biopharmaceuticals

77

Workday Inc

United States

Software

78

Merck & Co Inc

United States

Biopharmaceuticals

79

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

United
Kingdom

Biopharmaceuticals

80

Samsung SDI Co Ltd

South Korea

Electrical Equipment and Power Systems

81

Intel Corporation

United States

Semiconductor Manufacturing

82

Analog Devices Inc

United States

Semiconductor Manufacturing

83

IGM Financial Inc

Canada

Investment Services

84

Canadian Solar Inc

Canada

Electrical Equipment and Power Systems

85

BYD Co Ltd

China

Consumer Vehicles and Parts

86

Kao Corporation

Japan

Personal Care and Cleaning Products

87

BASF SE

Germany

Specialty and Performance Chemicals

88

Cogeco Communications Inc

Canada

Wireless and Wireline
Telecommunications Services

89

Panasonic Corporation

Japan

Computer Hardware

90

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd

Hong Kong

Food and Beverage Production

91

Teck Resources Limited

Canada

Metal Ore Mining

92

Toyota Motor Corporation

Japan

Consumer Vehicles and Parts

93

Campbell Soup Company

United States

Food and Beverage Production

94

Industria de Diseño Textil SA

Spain

Apparel and Accessories Retail

95

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

Singapore

Wireless and Wireline
Telecommunications Services

96

Telus Corporation

Canada

Wireless and Wireline
Telecommunications Services

97

Lenovo Group Ltd

China

Computer Peripherals and Systems

98

L'Oréal SA

France

Personal Care and Cleaning Products

99

Kesko Corporation

Finland

Food and Beverage Retail

100

Amundi SA

France

Investment Services

For further information: Toby Heaps, CEO, Corporate Knights, Phone: ++ 41 791022437, Rmail: [email protected]

