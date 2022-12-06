Highly anticipated % Arabica opens first-ever Canadian storefront in Yorkdale Shopping Centre in time for the Holiday Season

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - World Renowned Japanese coffee brand, % Arabica is set to open the doors of its first-ever Canadian location on Saturday, December 10th, 2022. Founded by Kenneth Shoji, % Arabica is an independent coffee brand from Kyoto, Japan with 134 stores globally. Toronto, Canada, is home to % Arabica's first Canadian storefront, with their highly anticipated store opening inside Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

World Renowned Japanese Coffee Brand % Arabica comes to Canada (CNW Group/% Arabica) World Renowned Japanese Coffee Brand % Arabica comes to Canada (CNW Group/% Arabica)

On a mission to invite people of all nationalities and throughout every country to 'See the World Through Coffee', % Arabica is committed to quality. Specializing in premium varieties of coffee, % Arabica is renowned for serving the world's finest coffee beans, and making perfect, yet simple, barista brews. % Arabica sources largely from small farms, serving their unique blend, as well as single-origin beans from around the world.

% Arabica is more than coffee, it is a lifestyle experience with a focus on design and simple pleasures. The brand's love for coffee and design shines through its unique architecture and the one-of-a-kind coffee experience offered at each location. Presenting a chic and minimalist interior and Japanese-inspired ambiance that's reminiscent of Kyoto, % Arabica offers a carefully curated menu that spans espresso-based coffees, specialty lattes, drip coffees, matcha, and many more specialty offerings.

Founder Kenneth Soji launched the brand out of a desire to live a simple and down-to-earth lifestyle that also allowed him to travel and see the world—and have an amazing cup of coffee every day—with an equally amazing customer experience. Since launching in Japan in September 2014, its charming and unpretentious concept has won the hearts of countless coffee lovers around the world.

"We are extremely excited to enter the Canadian market. We have a deep love for Canada and anticipate Canadians will feel the same way about our coffee," says Kenneth Shoji, founder of % Arabica. "The opening of our first Canadian brick & mortar inside Yorkdale Shopping Centre marks the first of many openings across Canada. In 2023 we will be opening another Toronto location inside Union station. We're also thrilled to announce we'll expand to the West Coast with a location in Whistler, British Columbia. "You'll notice that we provide a one-of-a-kind experience from start to finish; the moment you enter % Arabica, you are transported into our world."

On Saturday, December 10, 2022, % Arabica opens its doors to Canadians for the first time ever, offering the first 100 customers a complimentary canelé pastry and bag of % Arabica coffee with purchase of any size coffee, while supplies last. For more information, store hours and more, please visit http://arabica.coffee.

About % Arabica

% Arabica was founded by Kenneth Shoji in 2013, and opened its global flagship store in Kyoto, Japan in 2014, and has since gained a devoted following thanks to its exceptional coffee and simple, timeless store design. Famous for its iconic locations worldwide, % Arabica rapidly expanded globally with locations in now 18 countries in North America, Asia, Europe and Middle East and over 130 stores.

Shoji was inspired to start % Arabica after realizing he wanted an amazing cup of coffee every day—with equally amazing customer experience. To learn the coffee business, he purchased a coffee farm in Hawaii, started a green bean trading company, exported Japanese coffee roasting machines and then became a distributor for Slayer. With this experience under his belt, he launched % Arabica, led by his vision to grow the brand across the world—which is reflected in the % Arabica motto, "See the World Through Coffee."

SOURCE % Arabica

For further information: high-res imagery or interview requests, please contact: Alanna Fallis, Pomp & Circumstance PR, [email protected] or 905-328-0968