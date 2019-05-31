World-renowned 3D Artist Unveils His First-Ever Toronto Masterpiece Celebrating Godzilla: King of the Monsters

News provided by

Warner Bros. Pictures Canada

May 31, 2019, 14:32 ET

TORONTO, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - To celebrate Godzilla roaring back into theatres this weekend, Warner Bros. Pictures Canada has partnered with Kurt Wenner – the inventor of 3D pavement art – to create his first-ever piece to be showcased in Toronto, at the Toronto Eaton Centre. Considered to be the foremost 3D artist in the world, Wenner's world exclusive art installation gives the public an opportunity to interact with the 3D painting, enabling them to be part of a dramatic scene with Godzilla.

A huge 3D art installation of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, by world-renowned 3D artist Kurt Wenner, is on display this weekend at the Toronto Eaton Centre to celebrate the film’s opening. Visitors at the mall can take a 3D photo with Godzilla! (CNW Group/Warner Bros. Pictures Canada)
A huge 3D art installation of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, by world-renowned 3D artist Kurt Wenner, is on display this weekend at the Toronto Eaton Centre to celebrate the film’s opening. Visitors at the mall can take a 3D photo with Godzilla! (CNW Group/Warner Bros. Pictures Canada)

Visitors are invited to pose within the giant 15x15 foot 3D art installation for an incredible, eye-popping photo op with the King of the Monsters! This activation is free and runs all weekend — on Level 2, centre of the mall (Friday, 10:00am to 9:30pm; Saturday 9:30am to 9:30pm; Sunday 10:00am to 7:00pm).

THE FILM: Following the global success of "Godzilla" and "Kong: Skull Island" comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' cinematic MonsterVerse: "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. www.GodzillaMovie.com

For additional information on Kurt Wenner and to view his art,  please visit his website at: www.kurtwenner.com

Press Kit Materials from GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS are available at: www.MediaPass.warnerbros.com

#GodzillaMovie
Official Site: http://www.godzillamovie.com/
Facebook: GodzillaMovie
Twitter: @GodzillaMovie
Instagram: @godzillaMovie            

Follow Warner Bros. Canada on social
Facebook:  WarnerbrosCA
Twitter: @WarnerBrosCA
Instagram: @WarnerBrosCA

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS is now playing in theatres!

SOURCE Warner Bros. Pictures Canada

For further information: Christopher Lewchuk (416) 730-6201 | christopher.lewchuk@warnerbros.com

Organization Profile

Warner Bros. Pictures Canada

You just read:

World-renowned 3D Artist Unveils His First-Ever Toronto Masterpiece Celebrating Godzilla: King of the Monsters

News provided by

Warner Bros. Pictures Canada

May 31, 2019, 14:32 ET