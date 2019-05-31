World-renowned 3D Artist Unveils His First-Ever Toronto Masterpiece Celebrating Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Visitors are invited to pose within the giant 15x15 foot 3D art installation for an incredible, eye-popping photo op with the King of the Monsters! This activation is free and runs all weekend — on Level 2, centre of the mall (Friday, 10:00am to 9:30pm; Saturday 9:30am to 9:30pm; Sunday 10:00am to 7:00pm).

THE FILM: Following the global success of "Godzilla" and "Kong: Skull Island" comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' cinematic MonsterVerse: "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. www.GodzillaMovie.com

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS is now playing in theatres!

