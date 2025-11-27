BONN, Germany and MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - World Para Ice Hockey, the international federation responsible for overseeing and developing the sport of Para ice hockey, has announced an exciting new partnership with CCM, one of the world's leading global hockey brands, as its Official Supplier for the 2026 calendar year.

World Para Ice Hockey announces exciting partnership with CCM Hockey (CNW Group/CCM Hockey)

This marks the first-ever global supplier agreement for World Para Ice Hockey -- a significant milestone in the sport's continued growth and professionalization. With over a century of experience outfitting the world's top hockey players, CCM brings its expertise in innovation and performance to the Para ice hockey stage for the first time.

Under the agreement, CCM will provide uniforms and equipment for all World Para Ice Hockey officiating crews at the sport's three major events in 2026: the Milano-Cortina Paralympic Winter Games, the Women's World Championships, and the World Championships C-Pool.

As the first collaboration between World Para Ice Hockey and CCM, the partnership represents a shared commitment to excellence and inclusivity.

"This is a groundbreaking global partnership for World Para Ice Hockey, highlighting how much the sport is growing, from the grassroots to the elite level," said Michelle Laflamme, World Para Ice Hockey Manager. "To have a brand with CCM's legacy and reputation believe in our mission is incredibly meaningful. We reached out to CCM for support, and they jumped on board right away. It's a huge privilege and a big boost for us as we continue building the sport for athletes, officials, and fans."

"We are incredibly proud to officially partner with the World Para Ice Hockey, which represents a significant and meaningful step in our commitment to making hockey a game for everyone. The partnership reflects the true, inclusive spirit we believe hockey embodies, and aligns with our mission to grow the game by ensuring all athletes, regardless of ability, have the opportunity to participate and excel." Robert Zaring, VP Marketing, CCM Hockey.

The partnership also underscores World Para Ice Hockey's commitment to elevating the experience for officials, who play a vital volunteer role in maintaining the sport's integrity through their on and off-ice roles throughout the year.

World Para Ice Hockey official Kevin Webinger, who has skated nearly 20 tournaments in the sport, said: "Being part of World Para Ice Hockey's officiating crew is an absolute privilege -- we get to witness the skill, passion, and resilience of these athletes up close. Having CCM's support will greatly support our ability to perform at the highest level and also confirms real recognition for the role officials play in the sport's success. It's inspiring to see a brand with such a strong hockey legacy investing in the growth and inclusivity of Para ice hockey."

As World Para Ice Hockey continues to expand its reach and impact, this collaboration represents a powerful step forward -- one that celebrates both the sport's progress and the people who make it possible.

The 2026 World Para Ice Hockey calendar will be anchored by the Milano-Cortina Paralympic Winter Games, which will take place from 6-15 March 2026, with the Para ice hockey tournament being played at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. The second edition of the Women's World Championships and the World Championships C-Pool will take place later in the year, with dates and locations to be announced in due course.

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including NHL and PWHL stars like Tyler McGregor, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Thatcher Demko, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Sarah Nurse, Taylor Heise and Erin Ambrose. CCM Hockey is also an official supplier of the PWHL, and the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, several NCAA Teams and KEY National Associations.

About World Para Ice Hockey

Para ice hockey is one of the five Para sports the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) acts as the international federation for as World Para Sports: World Para Athletics, World Para Ice Hockey, World Para Powerlifting, World Shooting Para Sport, and World Para Swimming. The IPC's vision is to make for an inclusive world through Para sport.

For further information from World Para Ice Hockey, please contact [email protected]. Alternatively, please visit www.worldparaicehockey.org

For all press inquiries from CCM Hockey: Jodi Clark, Brand Marketing Manager CCM Hockey, [email protected]