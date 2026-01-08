MONTREAL, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - From the Crease (FTC) announces the launch of its global goaltending educational app February 2026, offering a revolutionary cutting-edge way for goalies and goalie coaches to learn, evolve, and perfect their skills. FTC combines cutting-edge instruction from world-renowned NHL goaltending coach Ian Clark with innovative technology to make expert level development accessible to every goalie, regardless of level, location, or circumstance. This new app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and is launched in strategic partnership with CCM Hockey and InGoal Magazine.

Across the hockey landscape, goaltenders face a fragmented development system with limited access to high-quality coaching, especially outside major markets. FTC bridges this gap by providing world-class instruction and analytics directly to goalies anywhere in the world, transforming how the position is learned and developed.

The FTC app was developed by Ian Clark, who brings 25+ years of goaltending coaching experience to create an immersive, hands-on experience. The app offers detailed instruction, impactful visual tools, and on-ice activities designed to foster self-guided learning and measurable progress. Its analytics engine, TRENDkeeper™, along with the interactive Coach Connect system, gives users actionable insights and tools to monitor performance over time. FTC's structured eight module (48 lessons) annual curriculum provides a comprehensive progression of technical, tactical, mental, and physical development for goalies.

"We've always believed that goaltender development should be accessible to every goalie, regardless of where they play or their level," said Ian Clark, FTC Co-Founder. "With FTC, we're combining decades of elite coaching with advanced technology to offer world-class instruction in a completely new way--one that's accessible, affordable, and tailored for today's goaltender."

FTC's partnerships with CCM Hockey and InGoal Magazine strengthen its mission to unify and elevate the global goaltending community. CCM offers industry-leading innovation in goalie equipment, while InGoal provides in-depth editorial expertise and extensive reach across both professional and grassroots goaltending audiences.

"By collaborating with CCM and InGoal, FTC can deliver top-quality content while fostering enduring relationships within the international goaltending community," said Debbie Moore, VP of Global Marketing. "Together, we're creating a comprehensive and modern development system that combines elite learning, growth, and connection into one seamless platform."

FTC's curriculum also includes specialized contributions from Pete Fry (U of Mind) on mental performance and Bryan Marshall (Milo Athletics) on goaltender physiology--completing a holistic approach that supports the technical, mental, and physical demands of the position.

Pre-Registration Now Open

Pre-registration is now live at fromthecrease.com

Early registrants will receive founder-level discounts, exclusive updates, a free eBook by Ian Clark, and priority access when the platform launches in February 2026. Limited early-access incentives are available.

About From the Crease

From the Crease (FTC) is a global digital platform revolutionizing goaltender education through structured, video-driven learning. Co-founded by globally respected goaltending coach Ian Clark, FTC connects goaltenders, parents, and coaches through accessible, affordable training designed for real-world progress. Featuring technical instruction, mindset development, and physical performance training from elite experts, FTC is redefining how goaltenders learn, perform, and connect.

Website: fromthecrease.com

About Ian Clark

Ian Clark is a world-renowned, professional goaltending coach with decades of experience developing elite goaltenders at the NHL and international levels. Recognized for his structured, detail-driven approach, Clark has worked with some of the game's top performers and played a key role in advancing modern goaltending methodology. As Co-Founder of From the Crease, he brings his proven development systems into a global digital platform designed to make world-class goaltending education accessible to goalies and coaches everywhere.

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including NHL and PWHL stars like Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Thatcher Demko, Dustin Wolf, Kendall Coyne-Schofield, Sarah Nurse, Taylor Heise, Ann-Renée Desbiens and Erin Ambrose. CCM Hockey is also an official supplier of the PWHL, and the official outfitter of the American Hockey League and several NCAA and National teams.

Website: www.ccmhockey.com

About InGoal Magazine

InGoal Magazine is the go-to digital destination for goaltenders worldwide, offering educational content, professional insights, interviews, and training resources. Its mission is to grow and support the goaltending community through storytelling, expert instruction, and collaboration across all levels of the sport.

Website: www.ingoalmag.com

