World News Day 2022 set to amplify the power of fact-based journalism on September 28

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - World News Day, a global campaign to amplify the power and impact of fact-based journalism, will take place on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

This year, World News Day's organizers, The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and WAN-IFRA's World Editors Forum (WEF), expect more than 500 news organizations to use World News Day as a platform to demonstrate the value of fact-based journalism in effecting change.

The World News Day campaign will provide enhanced materials to help trusted global news organizations drive home the message that their Journalism Makes a Difference and is worth promoting and defending.

Why it matters:

"Journalism matters to every citizen of the world," says Kathy English , chair of The Canadian Journalism Foundation. "Without facts, freedom and democracy can fail. Journalism at its best can – and does – make a difference in the lives of individuals, our communities, our countries, and the future of our planet. This year, on World News Day 2022, we celebrate the power of fact-based journalism to make a difference."





"As the world around us grows more complex and crisis ridden, audiences seek out credible voices to help them make sense of developments," says Warren Fernandez, President of the World Editors Forum (WEF) and Editor-in-Chief of The Straits Times in Singapore. "This is how professional newsrooms make a difference. They interpret events and help people join the dots, adding perspective and context. World News Day is a timely reminder of why good journalism matters."

In 2021, 500 news organizations took part in World News Day. From the Financial Times and the Guardian, to the Fiji Sun and The Sacramento Bee, World News Day touched six continents, generated more than two hundred million impressions on social media, and inspired meaningful global conversations on the power and impact of journalism. However, the need for trustworthy information and considered analysis has rarely been greater.

How your news organization can take part:

World News Day 2022 is an opportunity to highlight the value and impact of your journalism on a truly global stage.

To join the campaign and get recognized as a participating newsroom on the World News Day website, agree to promote World News Day 2022 on September 28 across your platforms and social media channels, and share one piece of journalism that has made a difference.

World News Day 2022 is supported by Google News Initiative.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF):

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates, and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and its ongoing challenges in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

About the World Editors Forum:

The World Editors Forum is the leading global network for editors of news organizations within WAN-IFRA. It is built on a commitment to defend press freedom and promote editorial excellence. It was established more than two decades ago and focuses on building the capacity of newsrooms through training, innovative practices, conferences and sharing of experiences.

About WAN-IFRA:

WAN-IFRA is the World Association of News Publishers. Its mission is to protect the rights of journalists and publishers around the world to operate independent media. WAN-IFRA provides its members with expertise and services to innovate and prosper in a digital world and perform their crucial role in society. With formal representative status at the United Nations, UNESCO and the Council of Europe, it derives its authority from its global network of leading news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs, and its legitimacy from its 80 national association members representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries.

For further information: To secure your newsroom's involvement in World News Day, please email Alexander Jones, Global Project Manager, World News Day, at [email protected]