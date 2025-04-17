World Hemophilia Day 2025 - April 17, 2025 - "Access for all: Women and girls bleed too"

MONTREAL, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - On April 17, 2025, the global bleeding disorders community will come together under the theme "Access for all: Women and girls bleed too" and celebrate World Hemophilia Day. Today, women and girls with bleeding disorders (WGBDs) are still underdiagnosed and underserved. The global bleeding disorders community has the power—and the responsibility—to change this. Through recognition, diagnosis, treatment, and care, the quality of life of WGBDS will improve, and the bleeding disorders community will become stronger.

"Recognizing women and girls with bleeding disorders is a significant milestone for our community. In the past, they were often viewed solely as carriers rather than individuals with a bleeding disorder. It is time to fully embrace and acknowledge their experiences and struggles. Prioritizing the diagnosis and treatment of women and girls is crucial, and doing so strengthens our entire bleeding disorder community. Join us on April 17 to show your support for access for all—including women and girls."

—Cesar Garrido, WFH President

World Hemophilia Day 2025 is a call to action for governments, healthcare providers, and advocates worldwide to close the gaps in care for women and girls with bleeding disorders. These individuals often face delayed diagnoses, limited access to treatment, and a lack of understanding about their unique needs. By working together, we can challenge these inequities and ensure access to comprehensive care for everyone in the bleeding disorders community.

This year's theme highlights the importance of equity in healthcare, shining a light on the strength, resilience, and contributions of women and girls with bleeding disorders. Through global awareness efforts, we can break the stigma, improve education, and foster better outcomes for all.

World Hemophilia Day is an opportunity for individuals, organizations, and communities to come together and make a difference. Here are some ways to participate:

Get social by posting about inherited bleeding disorders and raising awareness on women and girls with bleeding disorders on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram using the #WorldHemophiliaDay, #WHD2025, #WeBleedToo and #LightItUpRed hashtags

Support our global advocacy efforts and be a part of what we are building today for future generations by donating here

Share your story on the WFH story site about how your quality of life—or the quality of life of someone you know—has changed thanks to receiving a diagnosis, treatment and care on wfh.org/whd

Contact your national hemophilia and bleeding disorders association to find out how you and other members can work together on World Hemophilia Day and raise awareness about women and girls with bleeding disorders

Download resources like posters and social media banners from wfh.org/whd to help build your World Hemophilia Day Campaign

Send pictures, comments, or questions to the WFH at [email protected]

Let's join hands on April 17, 2025, to ensure that women and girls with bleeding disorders are not left behind. Together, we can create a future where Treatment For All is a reality, and equity, care, and empowerment define the lives of those living with bleeding disorders.

To learn more about World Hemophilia Day, please visit wfh.org/world-hemophilia-day.

About hemophilia and other bleeding disorders

In people with bleeding disorders, the blood clotting process doesn't work properly, with the result that they can bleed for longer than normal, and some people may experience spontaneous bleeding into joints, muscles, or other parts of their bodies which can lead to developmental and permanent mobility issues.

About the World Federation of Hemophilia

The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving and sustaining care for people with inherited bleeding disorders around the world. At the WFH, national member organizations (NMOs) and health care professionals (HCPs) work together to provide care for people with inherited bleeding disorders around the world. We partner with governments and hemophilia treatment centres to enhance knowledge through training and provide tools they need to identify, support and treat people living with bleeding disorders in their communities, while promoting global advocacy and collaboration to achieve our common goals.

Our vision of Treatment for All is for a world where all people with inherited bleeding disorders have access to care, regardless of their type of bleeding disorder, gender, or where they live. Our mission is to improve and sustain care for people with inherited bleeding disorders around the world.

To find out more about the WFH, please visit www.wfh.org.

