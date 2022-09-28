World-Famous Sandwich Shop, Pret A Manger, Brings its Freshly-Made Approach to Food Across the Pond; Opens Pop-Up in Downtown Toronto

Canadians can now enjoy Pret's quality, handmade, natural food made fresh daily as part of new pop-ups opening in Toronto and Vancouver.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The wait is over! Pret A Manger, the UK's beloved freshly made grab-and-go sandwich and coffee shop chain, has now opened a pop-up in downtown Toronto following a successful launch of its first Canadian location in Vancouver earlier this summer. A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. has partnered with Pret to bring the famous brand to Canadians.

The first Toronto Pret A Manger location is downtown at 60 John Street (CNW Group/Pret A Manger)

Pret is a UK success story, with 560 locations in more than 10 countries. Now, Canadians looking for fresh food to fuel their busy lives can get their hands on popular items like baguette sandwiches, salads, wraps, freshly baked pastries and Pret's famous organic coffees and teas. The new Toronto pop-up is located at 60 John Street and is open daily from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Pret Canadian Pop-Up Invasion

The new Pret pop-up location in Toronto is part of a two-year, multi-phase launch that will see several Pret pop-ups open at A&W locations in the Toronto and Vancouver areas.

"We are thrilled to launch Pret A Manger in Canada; the success of our first pop-up is a testament to Canadians' love of fresh, quality food that Pret serves up daily," said Susan Senecal, Chief Executive Officer of A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. "The idea of grab-and-go made from fresh, delicious ingredients made bringing the joy of Pret to Canada an obvious choice. Opening in cities like Toronto and Vancouver was key to going beyond Pret lovers and simply providing more options for busy Canadians on the go."

Pano Christou, Chief Executive Officer at Pret A Manger said, "We are very excited to see how well Pret is being received by customers in Vancouver and we look forward to continuing to build on this momentum with our second pop-up opening in Toronto with A&W. We look forward to continuing to serve our freshly made food and organic coffees to more Canadians and further growing our brand in new markets."

A Recipe for Success

The new Canadian Pret pop-ups are an exciting chapter in the storied history of this well-loved brand. Pret was started by two college friends who set out to create the sort of food they craved but couldn't find anywhere – nutritious, simple and delicious, prepared fresh every morning. They opened their first shop in London in 1986 and the brand has since revolutionized the concept of sandwich making and on-the-go meals, expanding all over the world!

Built on amazing service, delicious food and engaged customers, Pret is constantly innovating its offerings around the world. From its unique freshly made and high-quality ingredient sandwiches to successful vegetarian-only locations – marking the first-ever for an international food chain – it's no wonder Zagat called Pret "the best British invasion since the Beatles." The new Canadian Pret pop-ups bring all the quality, values and taste closer to home with an assortment of its most famous menu offerings. Whether it's dashing to work in the morning, or taking a much-needed afternoon break, 'noshing' at Pret is definitely worth the visit.

For more information on Pret in Canada, including upcoming pop-up locations, visit: https://www.pret.com/en-CA.

About Pret A Manger

Pret A Manger is a sandwich and coffee chain commonly referred to as Pret and based in the United Kingdom. The first shop opened in London in 1986. Pret's sandwiches, salads and wraps are freshly made each day in shop kitchens using quality ingredients and all coffees are 100% organic. Pret currently has more than 550 shops and operates in the UK, US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Brussels, Singapore and Germany. For more information, please visit https://www.pret.co.uk/en-GB.

About A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

A&W Canada is proud to be a 100% Canadian-owned-and-operated company, and one of the most trusted brands in the country. Long appreciated for serving the best tasting burgers in Canada, we are proud to have high standards when it comes to our food and you can taste it in everything we serve. We became the first national brand to serve beef raised without artificial hormones and steroids back in 2013, and surprised Canadians again in 2019 when we made the switch to grass-fed, grass-finished beef. Guests can enjoy our burgers made with simple, great-tasting ingredients in over 1,000 restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

