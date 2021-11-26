World Cup ski racing partners with world class testing laboratory

LAKE LOUISE, AB, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Lake Louise Audi FIS Ski World Cup announces new partnership with Calgary based medical research and biotech company, CardiAI™. This new partnership brings a world class mobile lab to the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise for FIS athletes, teams and officials for Covid related testing during the first FIS alpine speed events of the 2021-2022 season.

"CardiAi is proud to be the official Covid testing partner for the Lake Louise World Cup We look forward to playing a critical role in helping the athletes, production crews and the amazing volunteers receive the results they need to enter the race, produce the magic and gain piece of mind that will help to make the entire event safe and successful while we continue to work together to get ahead of the curve of this virus," states Dr. Anmol S. Kapoor, President and CEO, CardiAI™.

"As one of the first international winter sport competition to happen in 2021, leading into the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, it was important to the racers, their teams, the international media and FIS officials to have onsite PCR testing available in Lake Louise," remarked Dr. Tom Rich, Chief of Medical, Men's for the Lake Louise World Cup. "The services provided by our new partner, CardiAI ensures that our world class athletes are provided with world class lab services from a local Calgary based laboratory. Having access to pre-book departure tests and accommodate same day athlete testing will allow us to ensure the health and safety of teams associated with the event," says Dr. Rich.

CardiAI specializes in advanced and innovative healthcare technologies in cardio-radiology imaging, molecular testing, genomics and multispecialty medical consultations. They are also developing next generation technologies using Artificial Intelligence and working towards developing a platform that would help scientists with new drug discoveries around the world. The Canadian company is currently operating COVID-19 testing laboratories in Calgary, Vancouver, and Toronto to offer PCR, ELISA based antibody and rapid antigen/antibody tests, and most recently opened a testing facility at the Winnipeg James Robert Armstrong International Airport. Their development of the CoviLamp Lamp- PCR test has been a game changer in the industry paving the way for new ground breaking technologies worldwide. Precision health is the future of healthcare. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence and genomic technologies, clinicians soon would be able to deploy tailor made medication strategies for their patients around the world.

Lake Louise is one of the select few destinations to host the men and women back-to-back and is the only event of its kind in Canada; notorious for its epic early season snow and the intimacy of the hamlet of Lake Louise.

Winterstart Events Ltd., the not-for-profit event organizer which hosts the Audi FIS Ski World Cup races in Lake Louise, confirmed the event schedule as follows, as per the FIS:

Men's Event

Date Time (MST) Event Tuesday Nov. 23 12:00 pm Men's downhill training Wednesday, Nov. 24 12:00 pm Men's downhill training Thursday, Nov. 25 12:00 pm Men's downhill training Friday, Nov. 26 12:00 pm Audi FIS Ski World Cup men's downhill 1 Saturday, Nov. 27 12:15 pm Audi FIS Ski World Cup men's downhill 2 Sunday, Nov. 28 12:15 pm Audi FIS Ski World Cup men's super-G

Women's Event

Date Time (MST) Event Tuesday, Nov. 30 12:30 pm Women's downhill training Wednesday, Dec. 1 12:30 pm Women's downhill training Thursday, Dec. 2 12:30 pm Women's downhill training Friday, Dec. 3 12:30 pm Audi FIS Ski World Cup women's downhill 1 Saturday, Dec. 4 12:30 pm Audi FIS Ski World Cup women's downhill 2 Sunday, Dec. 5 10:30 am Audi FIS Ski World Cup women's super-G

*All training and race times are subject to change.

About CardiAI™

CardiAI™ is a biotechnology company that inspires humanity, create early opportunities to mitigate health risks and contribute to the health and well-being of generations. At CardiAI™ , we are developing platform-based medical diagnostics devices and software that will transform healthcare worldwide. These health care technologies will provide a sense of assured future and stability impact by improving patient care around the world. CardiAI™ prioritizes patient-centered care by understanding and emphasizing patient needs to their health care and information providers. Our research and development team consists of physicians, biochemists, biotechnologist, stem cell researchers, bioinformatics experts, engineers, molecular biologists, clinical trial specialists and astute business leaders who have a combined total of 150 years of dedicated experience and expertise. We are a medical device research and development organization based in Western Canada.

About the Lake Louise Audi FIS Ski World Cup

The world's fastest skiers descend on Alberta each year to compete at the Lake Louise Audi FIS Ski World Cup. Held in the heart of the majestic Rocky Mountains at Lake Louise Ski Resort, Canada's highest-profile alpine ski race features the first men's and women's speed events of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup season. First hosted in 1980, the Lake Louise World Cup is the first outside Europe to be named to the prestigious Club 5 , an organization that brings together the most famous and historic World Cup alpine race organizing committees. The event has become synonymous with the start of the ski season each winter. It also represents the only opportunity male and female Canadian alpine skiers have to win a World Cup on home snow. For more information please visit lakelouiseworldcup.com.

About Lake Louise Ski Resort

Vast and varied, pristine and inspirational, Lake Louise Ski Resort is a friendly wilderness that's authentically Canadian. Located in the heart of the magnificent Canadian Rockies and Banff National Park, the resort features 4,275 skiable acres of world-class terrain with over 160 marked runs and eleven lifts. For more information, please visit skilouise.com .

