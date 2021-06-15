World-class tech database launches in Alberta, first of its kind in North America

Initiated by the A100, Alberta Enterprise Corporation (AEC) and the Venture Capital Association of Alberta (VCAA) and in collaboration with a wide group of community partners, the new open-access database provides real-time data for founders, investors, corporates and government stakeholders, cataloguing the collective regional tech ecosystem from funding, work spaces and job listings, to accelerators, spinouts and exits.

"The importance of tech startups to the Alberta economy has never been more acute," says Tamara Woolgar, Executive Director, the A100. "Start Alberta data will provide an understanding of the sector at a macro level, empowering stakeholders with the knowledge needed to make fact-based decisions towards achieving sustainable growth and job creation."

As the most comprehensive database on startups and funding in the province, Start Alberta provides insights on the health of the regional innovation economy while showcasing the Alberta startup ecosystem to the world.

"AEC has driven forward this initiative because we see it as foundational in helping Alberta companies connect with both investors and ecosystem support, while gaining critical visibility to a global investor network," says Christiana Manzocco, Director of Industry Development, AEC, and Interim Lead, Start Alberta.

Start Alberta has partnered with Amsterdam-based Dealroom.co, the foremost digital SaaS data provider on startup, early stage and growth company ecosystems around the globe. Dealroom serves some of the world's most prominent venture capital funds and corporations including Sequoia Capital, Accel, Google and Microsoft, and currently manages more than 40 white label solutions for global ecosystems, providing research, data curation and AI analytics support.

"As our first dedicated startup database in North America, we're excited to be partnering with Start Alberta to bring real-time data and insights, and the highest level of transparency yet to the Alberta startup and venture capital ecosystem," says Yoram Wijngaarde, CEO & Founder of Dealroom.co. "With more than 2,100 startups on the Start Alberta platform employing more than 18,000 people, startups are an important economic and job growth engine in the region and continue to attract record levels of investment."

Start Alberta data partnerships with Dealroom, Crunchbase, and Pitchbook amplify awareness of Alberta's tech scene to collectively reach more than 60 million people, including some of the most influential global corporations and investors in the world.

"The launch of this platform in Alberta is a first in North America and shows how our thriving tech sector is positioned to be a leading player globally," says Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation. "Alberta's tech sector is setting new records and this platform will help showcase our companies to even more global corporations and investors. I look forward to seeing how this platform will benefit our growing tech sector."

Major players in Alberta's tech industry are putting their support behind the Start Alberta database, including the SAIT School for Advanced Digital Technology (SADT) and ATB Financial. A core group of ecosystem organizations across the province are also backing the Start Alberta initiative, including Calgary Economic Development (CED), Platform Calgary, Innovate Edmonton, Edmonton Global, Health City, and the Edmonton Screen Industries Office (ESIO).

"This database is a critical tool to help our VCAA members and prospective investors discover investment opportunities in the province," says Andrea Drager, VCAA Chair and Partner, Azure Capital Partners. "We are thrilled that this world-class platform is launching in Alberta."

About Start Alberta: www.startalberta.ca

Start Alberta is a one-stop-shop for the Alberta startup ecosystem to connect to capital, jobs, communication, policy, and programming. It is also the go-to data source for entrepreneurs, investors, service providers, and government to best inform and fulfill their strategies. The goal is to provide high quality, up to date information on the Alberta technology ecosystem for public and private entities that need this data for planning and policy development, while expanding access and coordination to the tech ecosystem for all constituents.

About the A100: www.thea100.org

The A100 is a non-profit, member-funded organization of experienced tech entrepreneurs and executives. The group is dedicated to helping drive lasting diversification for Alberta's economy by supporting the province's next generation of innovative tech startups. Formed in 2010 by a group of industry pioneers who are tied to many of Alberta's biggest technology success stories to-date, the group has more than 100 members across the province.

About Alberta Enterprise Corporation: www.alberta-enterprise.ca

Alberta Enterprise Corporation promotes the development of Alberta's venture capital industry by investing in venture capital funds that finance technology companies. We focus on funds that have a strong commitment to Alberta – including a full-time presence in the province. In addition to capital, we support Alberta's venture capital ecosystem by connecting investors, entrepreneurs, and experienced technology executives who share our passion for building a bright, innovative Alberta. Since our inception we have committed C$231 million for investment to twenty-one VC funds including Accelerate Funds I, II and III, covering a diverse range of forward-looking industries including information technology, industrial technology and life sciences.

About the Venture Capital Association of Alberta: www.vcaa.ca

The Venture Capital Association of Alberta is Alberta's primary industry association for venture capital, private equity, angel investors and others interested in furthering the industry in Alberta. The VCAA generates opportunities, events, and programs on behalf of our members, while encouraging dialogue among our members, and between the VC community and related industries and economic sectors through networking events and professional development. The VCAA also acts as an advocate for the industry and will work with various stakeholders to represent the interests of our member base.

About Dealroom: www.dealroom.co

Dealroom.co is the foremost data provider on startups, growth companies and tech ecosystems in Europe and around the globe. Founded in Amsterdam in 2013, we now work with many of the world's most prominent investors, entrepreneurs and government organizations to provide transparency, analysis and insights on venture capital activity. Our mission is to accelerate entrepreneurship and innovation through data for governments, corporates and VCs, founders.

SOURCE Start Alberta

For further information: Media Contact: +1 587-597-5888, [email protected]

Related Links

thea100.org

