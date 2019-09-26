World Class Cannabis Innovators to Convene in Toronto

Business of Cannabis rings opening bell at Canadian Securities Exchange

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's cannabis industry thought-leader, Business of Cannabis, today announced its world class group of event partners for Cannabis + Technology on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Steam Whistle Brewing in Toronto. To celebrate Cannabis + Technology, Business of Cannabis will open the Canadian Securities Exchange this morning.

"Cannabis and technology are two of the fastest growing sectors in Canada,'' said Jay Rosenthal, Co-founder and President, Business of Cannabis. "Bringing together the companies and people at the intersection of both sectors was why we launched Cannabis + Technology."

Ranging from start-ups to established companies and including financial markets, government and education, partners for Cannabis + Technology include:

The one-day event will showcase tech innovation from across the cannabis sector, thematically following the cannabis supply chain from cultivation technology to patient and consumer-facing technological advances.

To learn more about Cannabis + Technology and to purchase tickets visit: cannabisandtech.ca

About Business of Cannabis

Business of Cannabis is an award-winning cannabis business media, events and research platform connecting industry leaders and investors with business news, specialized event programming and strategic consulting. With the objective of helping the cannabis sector reach maturity faster, Business of Cannabis produces sophisticated digital content, niche events series and creative programs for B2B and B2C audiences. Founded in 2017, Business of Cannabis has earned its place as a respected and trusted voice for the industry and investors in the ever-expanding international cannabis space. For more information, please visit businessofcannabis.ca

SOURCE Business of Cannabis

For further information: Garrett Repski, Business of Cannabis, grepski@businessofcannabis.ca; Eric McLean, RNMKR Agency, eric@rnmkr.ca