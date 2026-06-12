World Animal Protection welcomes National Food Security Strategy and calls for investment in an equitable, humane, sustainable and resilient food system

Strengthening regional food economies, expanding plant-based agriculture, and supporting farmer-led innovation can help build a more equitable, humane and sustainable food system in Canada.

TORONTO, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - World Animal Protection Canada welcomes the federal government's new National Food Security Strategy and its focus on improving food affordability, strengthening domestic food production and processing, increasing access to healthy foods that align with Canada's Food Guide and building a more resilient Canadian food system.

The strategy includes important measures to improve access to fruits and vegetables, strengthen regional food infrastructure, support domestic food production, and make the National School Food Program permanent. Together, these investments can improve food security while making healthy, nutritious food more accessible and affordable for Canadians.

Over the past year, World Animal Protection Canada has consulted farmers, food security experts, environmental organizations, academics and civil society leaders through interviews, focus groups and stakeholder engagement to develop recommendations that can help inform government action on a more equitable, humane and sustainable food system in Canada.

"Food security is not only about producing more food, it's about building an equitable, humane and sustainable food system that can withstand climate impacts, economic uncertainty and changing consumer demand while supporting farmers and improving animal welfare," said Lynn Kavanagh, Farming Campaign Manager, World Animal Protection Canada. "As governments invest in Canada's food future, they must prioritize farmer-led solutions that reduce dependence on highly concentrated food processing and distribution systems, expand market opportunities, reduce financial risk, and help producers adopt more resilient and diversified production systems."

Canada must also ensure future investments help farmers build more resilient and diversified operations that improve animal welfare, strengthen farm viability, and reduce exposure to market, climate and supply-chain disruptions. The expansion of plant-based crops can help buffer these shocks and build domestic food supply, a key objective of the new strategy.

As a global leader in pulse production, Canada is well positioned to strengthen food security through plant-based proteins. Pulses such as peas, lentils and beans are affordable, nutritious foods that can help Canadians eat healthier diets while improving access to foods recommended by Canada's Food Guide. They also improve soil health, require less synthetic fertilizer, and are more resilient to drought and other climate-related disruptions affecting Canadian farmers, who are increasingly on the front lines of the climate crisis.

World Animal Protection Canada is calling on governments to support farmers in adapting to current economic and climate challenges and diversifying their operations to build resilience. This will require expanding regional processing capacity and market opportunities that improve animal welfare while strengthening food security and food sovereignty. It should also include recognizing and rewarding farmers for the ecological services they provide through biodiversity conservation and land stewardship.

Expanding regional processing capacity can strengthen local food economies while reducing the need to transport farm animals' long distances, improving both food system resilience and animal welfare. Canada still permits lengthy transport times for farm animals, making regional processing an important opportunity to reduce animal stress and improve welfare outcomes.

"Food security, animal welfare and farm viability are not competing priorities," concluded Kavanagh. "Canada has an opportunity to build an equitable, humane and sustainable food system that delivers all three while creating stronger rural economies, more resilient local food supply chains and greater opportunities for farmers."

About World Animal Protection

World Animal Protection is an international animal welfare charity with 75 years of experience advocating for the humane treatment of animals worldwide. We work with local communities, the private sector, civil society and governments to protect wildlife and farm animals through evidence-based solutions that benefit animals, people and the planet. World Animal Protection has offices in 12 countries, consultative status with the UN and are members of Canada's National Farm Animal Care Council (NFACC).

SOURCE World Animal Protection

Media Contacts: Kari Vierimaa | Vierimaa Consulting Inc. | [email protected]; Beth Sharpe | World Animal Protection Canada | [email protected]