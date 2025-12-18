WORLD ANIMAL PROTECTION ASKS: "OH YOO-HOO -- WHERE IS THE FORD GOVERNMENT ON MARINELAND?"

World Animal Protection demands transparency, an independent welfare review and a clear timetable to end cetacean captivity

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - World Animal Protection today put the Ford government on notice, asking a simple but urgent question: "Oh yoo-hoo – where is the Ford government on Marineland?"

Under Ontario law, responsibility for the welfare of captive wildlife rests with the provincial government, while the federal Minister of Fisheries and Oceans controls permits for the transport of cetaceans. Addressing the Marineland situation therefore requires clear provincial leadership and coordinated federal action.

The French government's recent decision to enter into talks with Nova Scotia's Whale Sanctuary Project over the future of orcas Wikie and Keijo underscores an accelerating international consensus that keeping cetaceans in captivity is incompatible with animal welfare science.

France's approach has included expert consultations, on-site sanctuary assessments and cross-border cooperation, demonstrating that evidence-based, welfare-led transitions are both feasible and responsible.

The French decision comes as new polling from Abacus Data for World Animal Protection Canada has found overwhelming public support for decisive government action on Marineland and for stronger provincial regulations of zoos and aquariums. The survey makes clear that Ontarians want animal welfare to be the priority, and they want the provincial government to lead.

The topline findings:

65% of Ontarians say the Ontario government should urgently step in to find humane solutions for the animals at Marineland;

only 10% prefer a "wait and see" approach and 15% favour any expedient solution regardless of welfare;

74% say the government's top priority should be ensuring humane treatment of the animals;

86% support introducing stronger provincial regulations requiring Ontario zoos and aquariums to be licensed and meet clear animal welfare and public safety standards; and

67% believe the Ontario government should take the lead in addressing the Marineland situation.

Support is strong across age groups and political lines, including among respondents with a positive view of Premier Doug Ford and among PC voters.

This public expectation reflects Canada's own legal direction. In 2019, Parliament passed legislation banning the keeping, breeding and trade of cetaceans for entertainment. Marineland was grandfathered to keep existing animals, but the law clearly signalled that cetacean captivity has no long-term future in Canada.

"This poll leaves no room for ambiguity," said Colin Saravanamuttoo, Executive Director, World Animal Protection. "Ontarians expect transparency, independent scrutiny and humane solutions, focused on animal welfare, not on expediency and profit."

World Animal Protection is demanding the province:

Convene a meeting of experts and stakeholders to share information and develop an emergency solution for the whales, dolphins and other animals that remain at Marineland.

Strike an emergency task force that can provide: Comprehensive and objective assessments of the animals' current health; Immediate veterinary care, including with independent veterinarians; Identification of facilities in North America that can accept some of these animals, comply with Canadian law prohibiting breeding and entertainment use, and act in the best interests of the animals; Assessment and selection of candidates for transfer to a sanctuary; A conditioning and training plan to prepare animals for transfer; A maintenance and animal welfare plan for animals remaining at Marineland, including budgets and timelines until better solutions are available.

Publicly communicate the steps the government is taking, as this is a matter of significant public interest and responsibility for the animals is shared between the government and Marineland's owners.

Acknowledge that a seaside sanctuary is the ideal place for Marineland's whales and dolphins to go.

Introduce provincial regulations requiring all zoos and aquariums to be licensed to meet professional animal welfare and public safety standards, with clear enforcement powers, regular inspections and meaningful penalties for non-compliance, to prevent future Marineland-style failures.

"International precedents show that responsible, welfare-led transitions are possible when authorities commit to transparency, expertise and enforcement," said Erin Ryan, Wildlife Campaign Manager. "Ontario must adopt those lessons immediately and work with accredited sanctuaries, veterinarians and scientists to deliver a plan that holds all parties accountable."

"This is not a partisan issue," concluded Melissa Matlow, Campaign Director. "The majority of Ontarians, no matter who they voted for in the last election, want the government to regulate and license zoos and aquariums to protect animals and public safety. The Ford government must act now, not only to resolve the Marineland crisis, but to ensure this never happens again."

About World Animal Protection:

World Animal Protection is an international animal welfare organization that works to end the suffering of animals in captivity and in the wild. We advocate for science-based policy, transparent governance and humane solutions that protect animal welfare at scale.

