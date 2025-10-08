WORLD ANIMAL PROTECTION CALLS ON PREMIER FORD TO STOP PASSING THE BUCK ON MARINELAND AS CRISIS ESCALATES

Animal welfare groups demand Ontario use its powers under the PAWS Act to prevent unnecessary euthanasia and seize animals at risk.

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - World Animal Protection is deeply concerned over continued comments by Ontario Premier Doug Ford that appear to be passing the buck on the manufactured crisis at Marineland.

Marineland has warned that without federal export permits to send 30 beluga whales to China, or public funding, it will euthanize the animals. The company's threat follows the federal government's decision to uphold Canada's 2019 ban on the export of whales and dolphins for entertainment purposes.

Beluga in underwater viewing area, Marineland 2023. Photo: World Animal Protection. (CNW Group/World Animal Protection)

"Premier Ford needs to realize whether he likes it or not, Ontario has primary jurisdiction over captive wildlife within the province's borders," said Colin Saravanamuttoo, Executive Director of World Animal Protection Canada. "This game of chicken between Marineland, the province and Ottawa is totally unacceptable – Premier Ford needs to step up, lead and stop passing the buck."

Under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) Act, Ontario can appoint inspectors, assume care of animals in distress and recover costs from the facility's owner.

On Monday, World Animal Protection and partner organizations sent Premier Ford a letter calling on the provincial government to immediately deploy provincial animal welfare officers to assess the animals, ensure their care and initiate legal seizure of the hundreds of animals owned by Marineland.

"This unprecedented threat highlights the risk of unnecessary mass euthanasia or a fire sale of the hundreds of other animals owned by Marineland, and strengthens our call for you, Premier, to step in immediately to prevent further tragedy," the letter states.

The collapse of Marineland is a complex situation involving several different species and hundreds of animals. It exposes deep gaps in how governments at every level manage captive wildlife. That's why World Animal Protection is encouraging collaboration between governments, experts, sanctuaries and progressive zoos to ensure every animal has a humane outcome.

World Animal Protection has been speaking with the provincial government to advance solutions to end under-regulated facilities like Marineland from ever opening again and has been calling for an emergency meeting of experts to support the government in finding a permanent solution.

"Premier Ford has an opportunity to show leadership and compassion. Leadership means action – not waiting for someone else to do the right thing, added Melissa Matlow, Campaign Director at World Animal Protection Canada. "The province has the tools, the authority and the moral obligation to intervene before this spirals into tragedy. Every moment of delay increases the suffering of these animals. Ontario can stop this crisis before it begins, and the Premier should seize that chance now ."

"Ontario can't keep pretending this is Ottawa's problem. These are provincial laws, provincial animals, and a provincial responsibility," concluded Erin Ryan, Wildlife Campaign Manager at World Animal Protection Canada. "Every day of delay risks lives – Premier Ford has the power to intervene; he just needs the will."

