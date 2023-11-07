World Animal Protection troubled by news Canada is on track to miss 2030 targets

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - World Animal Protection is deeply concerned with the announcement from the Environment Commissioner that Canada is set to miss its 2030 emissions targets.

The organization has been highlighting the significant impacts of animal agriculture towards emissions for years now and has been urging the federal government to take bold action to address climate change.

"This is why we applauded their decision to modernize the Canada Food Guide based on science, to promote greater consumption of plant-based foods for healthier, climate-friendly diets and why we continue to press for better climate regulations to curb the growth of large-scale, intensive animal agriculture in Canada," said Melissa Matlow, Campaign Director with World Animal Protection Canada. "We additionally encourage the Federal government to lead by example and use its food procurement practices to provide those in government facilities with better plant-based options."

Last year, World Animal Protection issued a report with Navius research that showed if Canadians reduced meat consumption, it would get Canada back on track for meeting both its 2030 and 2050 climate targets.

If Canadians reduced their consumption of animal foods by 50 per cent from current levels, this would lead to 13.5 Mt fewer emissions in 2030 under Canada's current policies. Reducing animal food consumption and implementing the rest of Canada's Emissions Reduction Plan policies would be enough to fill the nine-Mt emissions gap and help Canada surpass its climate target.

"Our future requires us to take bold action now and that is why we are calling on the federal government to seize the untapped opportunity in promoting plant-based protein production and consumption in line with the Food Guide to get Canada back on track," added Matlow.

