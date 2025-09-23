World Animal Protection Calls for Full Transparency and Urgent Accountability Following Reports of Marineland's Export Application

Without federal and provincial government safeguards, Marineland closure could trigger a wildlife fire sale

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - World Animal Protection Canada is deeply concerned amid reports that Marineland has applied for a federal permit to export its remaining belugas , and is calling on both the federal and provincial governments to act now with transparency, accountability, and urgency to protect the animals' welfare.

Beluga in underwater viewing area, Marineland 2023. Photo: World Animal Protection. (CNW Group/World Animal Protection)

"Canadians deserve to know the facts. Any decision to export belugas must be based on transparency and the highest standards of animal welfare," said Tricia Croasdell, Global CEO of World Animal Protection, who is currently visiting Canada. "Secrecy will further erode public confidence and put these belugas at greater risk."

World Animal Protection is also urging the Government of Ontario to clarify its role in Marineland's ownership and oversight. With questions about debts, liabilities, and past failures in enforcement, the province can no longer stay silent.

"Belugas are not commodities. The risk of them being auctioned off to the highest bidder — possibly shipped overseas to facilities with equally low standards and continually bred for the animal entertainment industry— is real, and it's unacceptable," added Colin Saravanamuttoo Executive Director of World Animal Protection Canada. "It is incumbent on both levels of government to step in and make sure this never happens."

Marineland's troubles highlight a bigger problem: Ontario's outdated approach to captive wildlife. Without comprehensive, proactive zoo licensing regulations, substandard roadside zoos continue to operate across the province, creating serious and growing animal welfare concerns.

While federal law prohibits cetaceans in captivity, there is nothing stopping another Marineland from being established with other wild animals such as sea lions, walruses, lions, tigers, or monkeys.

"For too long, Ontario has ignored the urgent need for modern zoo licensing laws. Marineland's decline shows exactly why the province must act now," said Melissa Matlow, Campaign Director for World Animal Protection Canada. "Without stronger regulations, more animals will suffer in facilities that should never have been allowed to operate in the first place."

World Animal Protection Canada have been calling on the Ontario Solicitor General and the Federal Minister of Fisheries and Oceans to work together with experts and stakeholders to ensure the best welfare of these animals in keeping with provincial and federal legislation by:

Convene a meeting of experts and stakeholders to share information and develop an emergency solution for the beluga whales and dolphins that remain at Marineland.

Strike an Emergency Task Force that can provide: Comprehensive and objective assessment of the cetaceans' current health. Immediate vet care with Marineland and independent veterinarians. Identification of facilities in North America that can/will accept some of the animals in compliance with Canadian legislation that prohibits breeding and use for entertainment and must be in the best interests of the animals'. Assessment and selection of candidates for transfer to sanctuary. A conditioning/training plan of the animals to be prepared for transfer to a sanctuary. A maintenance / animal welfare plan for the animals at Marineland, including budgets and timelines, until better solutions are available. Ensure public transparency in communicating the steps being taken



"Ideally these belugas would be transferred to seaside sanctuaries like the one currently being planned for in Port Hilford, Nova Scotia," added Matlow. "Even though it is not established yet, governments should be collaborating to develop this type of solution as the outdated and cruel whale and dolphin entertainment industry comes to an end."

The Governments of Ontario and Nova Scotia as well as the Government of Canada must accelerate the establishment of the Whale Sanctuary Project's seaside sanctuary in Nova Scotia, which would provide belugas with an environment 150 times larger than the biggest aquarium tank, offering a vastly improved quality of life.

"We have a solution — Canada has the opportunity to lead by supporting the Nova Scotia sanctuary," concluded Croasdell. "By working together, governments can ensure these belugas are given the chance to thrive in a safe and natural environment and for Canada to turn the page on captive cetaceans and show the world a better way forward."

Notes to the editor:

Global CEO of World Animal Protection Tricia Croasdell and Canadian Executive Director Colin Saravanamuttoo can speak to how this is a moment for Canada and Ontario to show global leadership.

can speak to how this is a moment for and to show global leadership. Campaign Director Melissa Matlow can speak to Ontario's outdated approach to captive wildlife and the work World Animal Protection is doing with the proposed Whale Sanctuary Project in Nova Scotia .

can speak to outdated approach to captive wildlife and the work World Animal Protection is doing with the proposed Whale Sanctuary Project in . This briefing note has been shared with Ontario's Ministry of the Solicitor General as well as the Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans .

SOURCE World Animal Protection

Media Contact: Kari Vierimaa, Vierimaa Consulting Inc., 416.578.0488, [email protected]