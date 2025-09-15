World Alzheimer's Day Shines Light on Dementia in Afro-Caribbean Communities: Stories, Culture, and the Call for Culturally Safe Care

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Growing up in Canada as the child of African immigrants, Ngozi Iroanyah rarely heard conversations about chronic illness in her community. That silence was broken in 2008 when her father was diagnosed with dementia, thrusting her family into a difficult journey marked by gaps in culturally safe support.

"My father was my best friend," Ngozi shares. "Despite the hardships, I would walk this journey with him in a heartbeat. But it shouldn't have had to be that hard—for him, for us, or for other families."

Her story reflects that of many immigrant and racialised families, where stigma and lack of awareness make navigating dementia even harder. According to the Alzheimer Society of Canada's 2024 Landmark Study: The Many Faces of Dementia, prevalence among racialised groups could rise by 183% to over 400% by 2050—meaning more families will face dementia without the culturally appropriate care they need.

TV Special Premieres September 27

As Director of Health Equity and Access at the Alzheimer Society of Ontario, Ngozi is committed to sparking open dialogue and ensuring culturally relevant support. This year, the Alzheimer Society of Ontario has partnered with Caribbean Vibrations, Canada's longest-running Caribbean TV series, to launch a multi-part special on Dementia in the Afro-Caribbean Community.

Premiering on OMNI Television September 27th, just days after World Alzheimer's Day, the series will spotlight Afro-Caribbean experts, caregivers, and community members, while highlighting resources to support families. The initiative is also in partnership with Reimagining Dementia: A Creative Coalition for Justice, an international movement that amplifies voices often left out of the conversation.

Watch the special trailer here: https://youtu.be/oNRh3EL3rZ4

Reimagining Dementia: Centering People, Not Just Disease

Founded in 2020, Reimagining Dementia brings together people living with dementia, caregivers, advocates, artists, and healthcare professionals in 33 countries. Their global campaign, Taking It to the Streets, challenges stigma and promotes joy, creativity, and dignity.

A Community Gathering: Film, Art, and Conversation

To mark World Alzheimer's Day, a pre-screening event will take place on September 21, 2025, at the Betty Oliphant Theatre (404 Jarvis St.), hosted by KITE Research Institute – University Health Network, Canada's National Ballet School, and Mid Career Productions (Barrocks Inc.).

The evening will feature two short films:

Sugar Dumplin (dir. Tristan Barrocks ), exploring food, family, culture, and dementia.





(dir. ), exploring food, family, culture, and dementia. Dancer Not Dementia (dir. Anthony Grani ), celebrating dancers living with dementia.

The screenings will be followed by the Caribbean Vibrations Season 22 trailer and a community panel discussion featuring Ngozi Iroanyah.

"More work needs to be done," says Ngozi. "And we are doing it—one community at a time."

Support When You Need It Most

Families facing dementia can access support through First Link®, the Alzheimer Society of Ontario's province-wide referral and support program. First Link connects people living with dementia and their care partners to education, counselling, and resources as early as possible after diagnosis.

First Link® Contact Information

Website: firstlinkontario.ca

Phone: 416-967-5900

"As prevalence increases in our communities, we need to talk about dementia openly," Ngozi emphasises. "We need to make space for our stories, our culture, and our voices. That's how we'll ensure that no family feels isolated on this journey."

About Caribbean Vibrations TV

For over 20 years, Caribbean Vibrations TV has brought Caribbean culture, music, and travel to Canadian viewers through broadcast and digital media. The series continues to spotlight the stories of the Caribbean Diaspora, building cultural bridges and community connections.

Website: caribvibetv.com

[email protected], OR Kevin Pennant