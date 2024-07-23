Workstaff closes $1.6M CAD in seed funding for the next phase of its workforce management software

MONTRÉAL, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Workstaff , a Montreal-based provider of workforce management tools for businesses that manage temporary and flexible staff, has closed $1.6M CAD in seed financing.

The round closed in the second quarter of 2024 and included investments from Impulsion PME, a Gouvernement du Québec program managed by Investissement Québec, and Anges Québec . This new investment will enable Workstaff to continue expanding into global markets and enhance its already robust product offering that helps companies easily find, schedule, and manage temporary and flexible staff.

Industries that rely on temporary and flexible workers, like hospitality and food services, have been hit the hardest by labour shortages. This stunts profitability and growth and negatively impacts the overall economy. Labour shortages are expected to be a significant obstacle for 25% of all Canadian businesses in 2024 .

Workstaff's solutions–which include staff onboarding, booking and scheduling, integrated messaging and open shift publishing–allow companies with flexible staff to better manage their operations and strengthen relationships with their temp staff workforce, improving efficiency and retention.

"Workstaff's platform stands out with features that address core issues related to temporary staffing, including an innovative 'offer' publishing system that allows companies to quickly wrangle staff across large databases using proprietary technology," said Nick Dauchez, CEO of Workstaff.

This seed round will support Workstaff's ongoing development of a marketplace focused on matching temporary work with available workers. The Workstaff marketplace will help reduce labour shortages by empowering companies to quickly find and engage talent, providing real-time access to labour, and reducing time spent finding and onboarding flexible staff.

"Investissement Québec is pleased to support young, innovative companies that are finding accessible solutions to concrete problems affecting a growing number of Québec businesses," noted Investissement Québec President and CEO Bicha Ngo. "Managing human resources and personnel is a key issue for entrepreneurs, and with Impulsion PME, we are proud to be able to contribute to the development of Workstaff's technologies."

"We are thrilled to have the support of Investissement Quebec and Anges Quebec, along with our key angel investors," said Nick Dauchez, CEO of Workstaff. "This investment will enable us to keep improving the future of work. Each day, we assist companies in sectors such as staffing, hospitality, manufacturing, and healthcare. We look forward to continuing our mission to deliver a more streamlined and connected ecosystem that benefits both organizations and temporary talent."

"Young recruitment companies are growing fast and facing complex and costly technological challenges, often far removed from their core mission. Workstaff offers innovative and accessible technological solutions, effectively solving integration problems. By providing a turnkey back-office, Workstaff enables these companies to concentrate fully on their recruitment activities." - André Couillard, angel investor

"Workstaff's technological platform meets the practical needs of employers who are dealing with a labour shortage. Innovation is crucial for overcoming this challenge and boosting productivity for our SMEs," added Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region.

About Workstaff

Workstaff is a leading provider of cloud-based workforce management tools, empowering businesses to seamlessly manage their on-demand workforce. Workstaff's user-friendly scheduling software, paired with a mobile app and real-time notifications, keeps staff informed and engaged, with powerful features optimize scheduling for maximum flexibility. Founded in 2020, Workstaff is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

To learn more, visit workstaff.app .

About Investissement Québec

Investissement Québec's mission is to play an active role in Quebec's economic development by stimulating business innovation, entrepreneurship, and business acquisitions, as well as growth in investment and exports. Operating in all the province's administrative regions, the Corporation supports the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes with investments and customized financial solutions. It also assists businesses by providing consulting services and other support measures, including technological assistance available from Investissement Québec Innovation. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation prospects for talent and foreign investment, and assists Quebec businesses with export activities.

About Anges Québec

As Canada's largest group of angel investors, Anges Québec has been supporting passionate and innovative entrepreneurs for 15 years. With more than 200 members from diverse backgrounds, we have invested close to $148 million in over 200 Quebec technology companies, in partnership with the AQC Capital fund. We are proud to play a leading role in Quebec's venture capital industry, actively supporting local innovation.

SOURCE Workstaff

Media Contact: Ryan Johnson, [email protected]