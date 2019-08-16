Workplace accident in Candiac

SAINTE-JULIE, QC, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - An unfortunate workplace accident occurred this morning when two of our employees fell several meters during a dismantling operation of a communications tower in Candiac.

Both men were taken to the Montreal General Hospital thanks to the rapid intervention of emergency services and the site was immediately secured.

Groupe Erivan Gecom takes the health and safety of its workers and the public seriously and intends to work closely with authorities to shed some light on the incident.

We are in contact with the two employees' respective families and our thoughts are with them.

SOURCE Groupe Erivan Gecom

For further information: Viviane Ross, 514-827-4250, vross@national.ca