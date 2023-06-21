Working Together for Indigenous Health: SE Health Launches Inaugural First Nations, Inuit and Métis Health Services Scholarship

Annual $5,000 scholarship aims to improve health care and services for Indigenous communities across Canada; open to Indigenous students across the country, enrolled in a certified, full-time, post-secondary health profession program.

MARKHAM, ON, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - SE Health is bringing hope and happiness and working together for Indigenous health every day. Their introduction of a new scholarship reflects the organization's longtime commitment to collaborating with Indigenous communities across Canada.

As a not-for-profit social enterprise, with a dedicated First Nations, Inuit and Métis (FNIM) Program Team, committed to acting on the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action, SE Health continues to co-develop programs with Indigenous communities and promote Indigenous-led community health solutions to impact how people live and age at home. Calls to Action 23(i) and 92(ii) focus on supporting and increasing the number of Indigenous healthcare providers and this scholarship supports these recommendations.

"Today, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, we are honoured to announce this scholarship that will support Indigenous students, in all health disciplines, through critical hands-on education and training and inspire them at the forefront of their healthcare learning journeys," says Nancy Lefebre, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at SE Health. "Upon completion of their studies, we hope to see these students return to their communities to apply their knowledge and expertise and deliver much-needed health services at home."

Indigenous students face unique challenges and systemic barriers that make obtaining post-secondary education difficult. The scholarship promotes SE's confidence in students' abilities to excel in this education and training and strives to reduce the financial hardships that Indigenous students may encounter when looking to obtain health care education, while honouring some of the organization's team members who have endured similar experiences.

"Strengthening Indigenous healthcare capacity among Indigenous people will lead to transformative impacts on Indigenous health," says Daniel Wiebe, Director, SE Health FNIM Program. "As an Indigenous nurse who lived and worked in community, I know firsthand the importance of higher education opportunities, and the financial support to follow through with them. With this scholarship, and my impactful role at SE Health, I feel proud to give back to Indigenous people and communities across the country."

Scholarship Application Criteria:

Must be Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, Métis, or Non-Status First Nation) and able to prove ancestry (e.g., Status Card, Metis card, Inuit Land Claim Agreement, Community Connection Documentation)

Enrolled or accepted in a full-time health profession program with an approved post-secondary institution

In good academic standing

History of extra-curricular/community involvement

Preference will be given to students who have completed the SE Health, Healthcare Aide/ Personal Support Worker Program or Community Health Representative Program

Application Process

Please apply by email, and include the following:

A short paper (500 words maximum) or video (5 minutes maximum), explaining why you are interested in pursuing education in the healthcare field. What motivates or inspires you to impact Indigenous Health? Proof of acceptance into a full-time health profession program with an approved post-secondary institution Two references (e.g., academic, community involvement) Proof of First Nations, Inuit, or Métis citizenship



You can use any one of these documents as proof of registration: Secure Certificate of Indian Status

Certificate of Indian Status

Temporary Confirmation of Registration Document

There is no register at ISC for Métis or Inuit

Métis-provide proof of registration with your local Métis organization



Inuit- provide proof of land claim agreement membership

Note: Non-Status First Nation applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis Course name and date of completion of a SE Health, Healthcare Aide/ Personal Support Worker Program, or Community Health Representative Program

The scholarship opens on August 28, 2023, and the deadline for submissions is October 30, 2023. For more information about the scholarship and the SE Health First Nations, Inuit and Métis Program, please visit https://fnim.sehc.com/.

About SE Health

SE Health is a not-for-profit social enterprise that shares its knowledge, provides the best care, and helps each client to realize their most meaningful goals for health and wellbeing. Established in 1908 by four pioneering nurses, we have worked with purpose for more than a century to bring hope and happiness, and forever impact how people live and age at home. Today, our 8,000+ team members nationwide provide care in more places and ways than ever before, bringing health to life for over 20,000 Canadians every day. To learn more or join our growing team, visit www.sehc.com or find us on social media.

About the SE Health FNIM Program

SE Health has a deep and proud history collaborating with Indigenous communities across Canada. For over 20 years, SE Health has recognized the importance of reconciliation and culturally safe care, demonstrating this commitment by investing in a dedicated First Nations, Inuit, and Métis (FNIM) Program. The FNIM Program focuses on the provision of culturally safe and relevant education and supporting Indigenous-led community health services solutions. Through these avenues, they strive to achieve their purpose of Working Together for Indigenous Health.

In collaboration with SE Career College of Health, the Team offers vocational training programs for Indigenous communities that are led by Indigenous instructors and allies who understand the unique strengths and barriers of Indigenous learners. To date, we have collaborated with 700+ Indigenous communities, implemented over 20 vocational training programs and delivered more than five thousand hours of annual learning. To read more about our FNIM Program Team and our commitment to answering the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action, visit https://fnim.sehc.com/

SOURCE SE Health

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Quadri, [email protected], (647) 612-7145