Workind Appoints its First Board of Directors

The Quebec employee ally surrounds itself with experts to drive the future of HR technology

MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Workind is proud to announce the composition of its first board of directors, an important milestone in the strategic development of the HR Tech start-up. The creation of this decision-making body is a natural extension of Workind's ambition to become a leader in the employee experience sector.

Teaming up for tomorrow's workforce

Farnel Fleurant, president and founder of Workind, has surrounded herself with seasoned and respected professionals in their respective fields, with the intention of supporting the company's growth.

"Workind is a wonderful entrepreneurial and human adventure. I'm grateful to work with exceptional business leaders who align with our values and ambitions so well. It's a decisive step in our governance that will enable us to achieve our mission while staying focused on our short and medium-term objectives," says Fleurant.

A number of collaborators from human resources, technology and venture capital sectors have been appointed to the Workind board of directors: Francis Gosselin, economist and CSO at Norbert Hill, Farnel Fleurant, president and founder of Workind, Julien Letartre, vice-president investment at Accelia Capital, Chelsea Finnemore, executive consultant in culture & talent (former vice-president Human Resources at Lightspeed) and Isaac Olowolafe, co-founder and senior partner at BKR Capital.

"I am particularly proud to join Workind's board of directors and to accept the role of Chairman entrusted to me by its directors. Workind is at a great point in its growth in a rapidly expanding market, and I'm excited that it already has the credible and significant support it needs to realize its full potential," says Francis Gosselin, Chairman of Workind's board of directors.

Crystallizing other innovative opportunities

Cascades recently collaborated with Workind on the development of its innovative platform, for which it was awarded the Prix Prospère - Employeur Innovant by the Conseil du patronat du Québec in 2023.

About Workind

Workind's mission is to empower caring workplaces. Through a smart and intuitive platform, Workind provides a flexible solution allowing employees to access lifestyle and wellbeing benefits to shape the life balance that suits them while having a positive impact in their community.

For more information about Workind, visit workind.ca .

