WorkForce Software Honored in Comparably Annual Ranking of Top Companies for the Best Compensation of their Employees

Comparably's recognition underscores WorkForce Software's commitment to creating the best employee experience for its global workforce

LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- WorkForce Software, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, released today that it has been named #42 in the top 100 highest-rated companies for Best Company Compensation in the 2021 Comparably Awards. The Comparably Award for Best Company Compensation is based on anonymous employee feedback on Comparably.com to a variety of questions regarding an employee's overall satisfaction with their compensation package (salary, raises, bonuses, stock/equity if applicable, and benefits). In addition to WorkForce Software, the list of highest-rated companies for best company compensation also includes market leaders such as Microsoft, Adobe, Peloton and Google.

"Building solutions that enable our customers to create an extraordinary employee experience is what we do for our customers, and we make it our mission to also deliver for our own global team," said Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. "It's important to me and our leadership team that all of our employees feel valued and heard at WorkForce every day. Although we are being recognized for offering the best compensation, we think there is more to it to ensure employees are recognized for their value and their contributions to the success of the business. By listening to our employees, we've also increased our delivery of other benefits that are equally meaningful, such as unlimited time off to take care of life and families, and career advancement opportunities so employees can continually grow and advance."

WorkForce Software was also the 2020 recipient of Comparably's Top Companies for Work-Life Balance. This momentum to deliver exceptional employee experiences continues in 2021, with hundreds of their employees anonymously delivering high marks about their work experiences. 96% of WorkForce Software employees say they look forward to interacting with their team every day while 83% of their employees report that they are happy with their work life balance, and 92% of WorkForce Software employees call their work environment positive.

"In order to recruit and retain top talent today, companies need to provide competitive compensation across the board," said Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar. "Employees from the top-notch companies like WorkForce Software, who are recognized as leaders on the annual Best Compensation list, say they feel valued and more motivated to do a great job because their organizations are invested in them to help drive the business forward."

To learn more about WorkForce Software, or to see current global job openings and join this leading, modern workforce management technology company, visit https://www.workforcesoftware.com/careers/

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. Whether your employees are deskless or office workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com.

