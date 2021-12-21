WorkForce Software Honored in Comparably Annual Ranking of Top Companies for Having the Best Company Culture

Comparably's Best Places to Work Award recognition underscores WorkForce Software's commitment to creating the best employee experience for its global workforce

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- WorkForce Software , the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, is announcing it has won a 2021 Comparably award for having the Best Company Culture, in the large companies category (more than 500 employees). The Comparably award for Best Company Culture is based solely on employee feedback provided on Comparably.com over the past year. The rankings were determined by hundreds of thousands of ratings in several key areas, including the following core culture metrics: compensation, perks and benefits, work-life balance, professional development, career opportunities, feelings about the culture, coworkers, leadership, and overall feelings of happiness, pride, and company outlook. In addition to WorkForce Software, the list of highest-rated companies for best company culture also includes market leaders such as HubSpot, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Peloton, and Netflix.

"Winning this award for Best Company Culture demonstrates to the team at WorkForce Software that the efforts we've made to build the best employee experience for our global employees is resonating throughout the company," said Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. "It's a top priority for me and our entire leadership team that all of our employees feel valued. The culture of this company includes empowerment and action – culture creates motivated employees, which in turn drives innovation and passion for creating the best workforce management solutions for our customers."

WorkForce Software was also the 2021 recipient of Comparably's Best Company Compensation award and the 2020 recipient of Comparably's Top Companies for Work-Life Balance. This commitment to deliver exceptional employee experiences continues into 2022, with hundreds of employees anonymously delivering high marks about their work experiences. WorkForce Software continues to garner "A+" rankings in the top 5% of 1,444 similar sized companies on Comparably in areas such as Team sentiment, CEO rankings, Executive Team and Leadership scores, and their Manager score, which takes into account how employees feel and value their relationship with their manager.

"Our people are what make WorkForce Software such an amazing place to work. We value each other's opinions, listen and learn from one another, and genuinely like working together," said Leslie Tarnacki, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at WorkForce Software. "In this last 18 months of being apart, we've created ways to strengthen our connections and support of one another. Our Employee Engagement and DEI committees are champions and facilitators of our culture, providing wonderful opportunities for enrichment and growth, both personally and professionally. Employees at WorkForce Software take pride in working here, and we are honored to win this award for Best Company Culture."

To learn more about WorkForce Software, or to see current global job openings and join this leading, modern workforce management technology company, visit https://www.workforcesoftware.com/careers/

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. Whether your employees are deskless or office workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com.

