Workflow Management Company Unito Shares "Better Workplace Toolkit" to Help Companies Meet Evolving Employee Needs

Remote work and schedule flexibility

Transparency and alignment

Diversity and inclusion

Career growth and compensation

Employee values and priorities are shifting

In recent years, the average worker has increasingly come to value work-life balance. An October 2020 survey by WorldatWork found that 42% of respondents would take a 30% pay cut to have a "more balanced work schedule" and work from home.

There's also been a shift in expectations regarding employer values. This same survey found 54% of employees want their employers to take a public stance on social issues.

Work-life balance. Diversity and inclusion. Transparency. These are the areas that mark a truly progressive business — one that cares about its employees. But they also represent a big change from the status quo. That's why Unito compiled the Better Workplace Toolkit: to help all organizations take the first steps in this important evolution of how we work.

The permanent impact of COVID-19

The emergence of COVID-19 forced companies to rapidly adapt and build new ways of working. From spontaneously implementing remote work to dealing with high employee stress levels, businesses had to evolve in order to address a brand new social environment.

Having lived this new work experience, many employees don't want to go back. They learned that being at home didn't negatively impact their ability to do their jobs and in many cases enabled a much better work-life balance.

The appetite for this freedom isn't going away when the pandemic ends. Companies will need to explore their options in terms of remote work opportunities and schedule flexibility or risk losing talent. This toolkit offers them the resources they need to get started.

Leading by example

Unito has itself worked to embrace the changing needs and expectations of its own employees this past year.

While Unito has always had a transparent salary matrix that is accessible to all employees, last fall they announced increases to salaries within traditionally female-dominated roles as a means of combating gender-based salary inequality.

They have also made adjustments to increase schedule flexibility in response to the changing needs of their employees during the pandemic. This includes optional four-day work weeks, weekend swap days, and availability hours in lieu of firm workday hours. All of these changes will remain after the pandemic ends.

"We learned so much from our employees during a challenging 2020. They provided us with a window into changing home lives, shared their shifting priorities, and pushed us to grow as a progressive business," says Marie-Rose Rioux, Unito's CFO & VP Business Operations. "Now we hope some of what we learned can be used to create positive change in other companies."

About Unito

Founded in 2015, Unito was created to integrate disparate SaaS applications, enabling workflows that cross the boundaries of tools, teams, and organizations. Unito's workflow management platform and two-way integrations allow information to flow freely between apps like Trello, Asana, Jira, and monday.com, leading to easier collaboration, more visibility and alignment, and higher productivity. In 2020, Unito announced a Series A funding round of $10.5M led by partner Jeremy Levine from Bessemer Venture Partners.

SOURCE UNITO

For further information: For media inquiries or for more information, please contact Unito at [email protected]