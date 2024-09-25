Workers at CMHA Thames Valley rally to protect lifesaving mental health and addictions services

LONDON, ON, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - As the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Thames Valley held their annual "year in review" community meeting today, the members of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 133, who work at the agency, rallied outside with community members to advocate for the funding needed to stop eliminating positions, protect lifesaving services and provide affordable housing.

This past year, CMHA Thames Valley has eliminated more than 80 positions while the organization struggles with growing waitlists and an overwhelmed intake process. Some programs have also been eliminated. These service changes have significantly impacted access to lifesaving mental health and addictions care. Frontline workers are warning that these cuts are leaving the community vulnerable and putting overworked staff at greater risk.

"We save lives every day, but we're very concerned about those in need of support and the worsening homelessness crisis," said Tischa Forster, Local President of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 133. "In a time when we need more resources, investment and expansion in services to meet the needs of our communities, we have faced reductions to frontline positions – this cannot continue. Lives are at risk."

Workers are also raising the alarm about chronic underfunding from the province and calling on Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Michael Tibollo, to step in to address the ongoing mental health and addictions crisis in Elgin, Oxford, London-Middlesex and Huron counties – and across Ontario.

"Mental health, addictions and social services have been chronically underfunded for years," said Forster. "There are so many people needing supports and assistance who aren't getting the help they need. At a time when we need 100 more employees to expand 24/7 crisis support, counselling, housing support, peer supports and lifesaving care across our four counties, we have faced reductions and losses of almost 100 positions while trying to support the increasing needs in our communities. Ontario can, and must, do better for our most vulnerable."

"The province must make mental health a priority and reverse the deep cuts that have caused a crisis in mental health and addictions services across Ontario," said Ed Arvelin, Chair of OPSEU/SEFPO's Mental Health and Addictions Division. "Our members are passionate about the work they do, saving lives. But we see the same cuts and homelessness crisis happening across the province because of a system that has been grossly underfunded for years. Premier Ford, it's time to address the funding shortfall in order to stop the cuts and protect lifesaving mental health and addictions services at CMHA Thames Valley.

"Our communities deserve high-quality services, and workers deserve better, safer working conditions," added Arvelin. "The Ford government must address the crisis in mental health, addictions and affordable housing services and increase funding for Ontario's mental health agencies now!"

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

Media Contact: Ahmar Khan, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications Officer, [416-802-8121], [email protected]