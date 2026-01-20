Investment to Fuel the Growth of Workday's Canadian Business and Support Workday's Rapidly Growing Canadian Customer Base

Company Joins With Glowing Hearts Reservist Registry as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Support Local Communities in Canada

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people, money, and agents, today announced its plans to invest CAD $1 billion in Canada over the next five years. The multi-year investment demonstrates Workday's commitment to growing in Canada, including plans to further develop local tech talent, strengthen local customer support, and give back to Canadian communities through participation in the "With Glowing Hearts" reservist registry.

This announcement comes as the Canadian government advances its "Canada Strong" agenda, elevating responsible AI and domestic capability-building as national priorities. As Canada accelerates towards a more self-reliant digital economy, Workday is supporting that vision by helping Canadian organizations modernize how work gets done. Workday is the trusted partner for customers from government and higher education to financial services and energy leaders, delivering a unified, AI-powered platform that modernizes HR and finance while supporting compliance and responsible innovation. That trust is reflected in Workday's momentum. Canada is one of Workday's largest markets worldwide with over 1,100 employees serving over 500 customers from various industries including financial services, technology and media, higher education and retail.

"Workday's roots in Canada run deep, and for more than two decades, we've been proud to work alongside the country's world-class technology talent in service of our customers' evolving needs," said Carl Eschenbach, CEO, Workday. "As we continue to redefine ERP for the AI era, this $1 billion investment over the next five years will help shape Canada's digital future while supporting organizations to rethink how work gets done with AI-powered, human-centric systems."

Investing in Canadian Tech Talent

A core component of Workday's ongoing commitment in Canada is the company's continued investment in local tech talent across key areas such as AI development, engineering, product innovation, customer support, and field operations. This will result in stronger in-country support for Canadian customers, allowing organizations to benefit from teams that understand Canada's regulatory, linguistic, and operational environment.

Canada already plays a leading role in Workday's global product and technology organization, with established teams in Toronto and Vancouver contributing to innovation across the Workday ecosystem. Workday will also engage with universities and academic institutions to help develop the next generation of technology and business leaders.

Giving Back to the Canadian Community

In line with Workday's commitment to supporting local communities, the company will also participate in Canada's "With Glowing Hearts" reservist registry, a national initiative that supports Canadian Armed Forces reservists in the workplace. Reservists bring distinctive strengths to the workplace, including operational discipline, leadership under pressure, adaptability, and a mission-first mindset that strengthens teams and culture. Through this commitment, Workday will provide protected leave, job flexibility, and the support employees need to meet their military service obligations without compromise.

"Workday is proud to join the With Glowing Hearts registry," said Edward Charter, Canada country leader, Workday. "Supporting reservists reflects our respect for the Canadians who serve and our belief that the skills they bring strengthen our teams, our culture, and our communities."

Workday supports Canadian customers coast to coast through offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, Montreal, and Calgary, delivering services in both Canadian English and Canadian French, with Workday applications fully available in both official languages.

About Workday

Workday is the enterprise AI platform for managing people, money, and agents. Workday unifies HR and Finance on one intelligent platform with AI at the core to empower people at every level with the clarity, confidence, and insights they need to adapt quickly, make better decisions, and deliver outcomes that matter. Workday is used by more than 11,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 65% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

