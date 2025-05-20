Workday Names Edward Charter Country Leader for Canada

Former Salesforce Executive will be Responsible for Accelerating Growth in the Canadian Market

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , today announced the appointment of Edward Charter as country leader for Canada.

Charter brings with him over 20 years of experience in technology business development and sales leadership throughout North America. He spent the last 18 years in various leadership roles at Salesforce, where he focused on driving customer success and growth. His career began at Dell, where he developed a passion for building and growing teams.

Based in Toronto, Charter will spearhead Workday's continued expansion in the Canadian market with a focus on deepening customer and partner relationships nationwide. A member of the North America leadership team, he will direct Workday's regional sales strategy in Canada to drive increased revenue and market share.

"The Canadian market is of significant importance to Workday, representing one of our largest markets worldwide," said Rob Enslin, president and chief commercial officer, Workday. "Ed's appointment underscores our commitment to the region, and his expertise will be instrumental in driving the next phase of growth while supporting our substantial Canadian customer base."

Workday offers bilingual services in Canada and has operated in the country for over two decades, growing to over 1,000 employees and a robust base of over 450 customers across various sectors.

"As AI continues to transform the world of work, it is an honour to be leading the next chapter of Workday's growth journey in Canada," said Edward Charter, country leader, Canada. "I look forward to partnering with our talented employees to deliver meaningful innovation for our Canadian customers as they redefine the future of work."

This key appointment comes at a time when more and more Canadian businesses, industries, and government organizations are turning to modern cloud-based technologies like Workday to accelerate their own HR and finance transformations.

About Workday

Workday is the AI platform for managing people , money , and agents . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 11,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

