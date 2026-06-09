Workday Expands Public Sector Footprint in Canada as Government Accelerates AI Modernization

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for HR, finance, and IT, today announced accelerated customer momentum in Canada's public sector as more institutions turn to Workday to modernize HR and finance for an AI-powered future.

New customers include the City of Kelowna, the City of Markham, Norfolk General Hospital, Oak Valley Health, and Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Together, these organizations reflect how public sector leaders are pairing modernization with trusted, responsible AI to deliver better public services for all Canadians.

"Public sector institutions across Canada are moving quickly to modernize HR and finance and put trusted, responsible AI to work, which aligns with our own vision," said Edward Charter, country manager, Workday Canada. "With Workday, public sector organizations can move off aging, disconnected systems onto one AI‑powered platform that is secure, compliant, and built for the unique needs of public sector teams, so they can deliver better services and outcomes for Canadians."

A New Era of Public Service in Canada

The public sector in Canada is undergoing a period of significant change as the government advances its "AI for All" national AI strategy, elevating responsible AI, skills training, and the modernization of public services to the top of its agenda. Yet many institutions are still running on outdated systems that slow productivity, delay services, and drive up costs.

Workday is changing that. With Sana, Workday's AI foundation, the company delivers a unified platform that modernizes HR and finance and puts AI to work with the context, security, and guardrails to drive real outcomes. The result is stronger, more resilient public services for Canadians.

The City of Markham, for example, relied on an aging system nearing the end of its life and chose Workday to modernize and meet the evolving needs of the city's expanding population.

"Workday stood out in our ERP evaluation as the modern, AI‑powered platform we need to move off aging systems that no longer meet the needs of our growing city," said Sumon Acharjee, CIO, City of Markham. "It will help us streamline and automate work, strengthen financial oversight, and give our teams real‑time insights to make better decisions and deliver better services for our residents."

The City of Kelowna also needed to accelerate its shift toward becoming a modern, data‑driven city and selected Workday based on its proven track record in the public sector.

"We chose Workday because our finance, HR, and payroll systems had become too fragmented and manual to support a modern, data‑driven city," said James McGregor, CTO, City of Kelowna. "With Workday, we're bringing everything onto one integrated, cloud‑based, AI‑enabled platform that simplifies administrative work, improves the experience for employees and managers, and gives leaders fast, reliable insights to make better decisions and deliver better services."

This momentum comes amid continued expansion and investment in Canada. Workday recently announced plans to invest CAD $1 billion in Canada over the next five years. The multi‑year investment reflects Workday's commitment to growth in Canada, including plans to develop local tech talent, strengthen local customer support, and give back to Canadian communities through participation in the "With Glowing Hearts" reservist registry.

About Workday

Workday operates at the heart of the enterprise – HR, finance, and IT – where the margin for error is effectively zero. By tightly coupling AI with the context, guardrails, and trusted processes that run the business, Workday goes beyond AI that assists with work to agents that are capable of driving measurable outcomes. More than 11,500 organizations worldwide, including more than 65% of the Fortune 500, trust Workday to deliver. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2026 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Workday Inc.

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