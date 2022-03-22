The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and Canadian Pacific have agreed to final and binding arbitration. In such a process, the parties agree to accept the arbitrator's decision as final.

CALGARY, AB, March 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) and Canadian Pacific (CP) have agreed to final and binding arbitration. In such a process, both parties agree to accept the arbitrator's decision as final.

"The decision to agree to final and binding arbitration is not taken lightly," said Dave Fulton, TCRC spokesperson at the bargaining table. "While arbitration is not the preferred method, we were able to negotiate terms and conditions that were in the best interest of our members. Our members will return to work at 12:00 (noon) local time today."

Wages and pensions remain stumbling blocks.

There will be no comment from union spokespersons to the media until the arbitration process is complete.

Teamsters Canada represents 125,000 workers across Canada across multiple industries, with more than 16,000 of those members working in the rail industry. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, with which Teamsters Canada is affiliated, has 1.4 million members across North America.

SOURCE Teamsters Canada

For further information: Stéphane Lacroix, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Teamsters Canada, Cell: 514-609-5101, [email protected]