Woods, Alaphilippe as well as Simon and Adam Yates return for the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Once again this year, the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal (GPCQM) will feature an outstanding slate of riders with, among others, 6 of the top 10 finishers from the most recent Tour de France lining up at the start on September 8 and 10. It will be a top-flight peloton but also one of considerable depth, since in addition to the 18 UCI WorldTeams, the organizers have invited 4 ProTeams along with Team Canada as wild-card entries, for a total of 23 teams and 161 racers from 26 countries on 5 continents—the biggest field since the inception of the GPCQM in 2010.

The competition will be at the very highest level again this year, with 9 stage winners from this year's Tour de France vying for the podium. The headliners include:

JULIAN ALAPHILIPPE ( France ) (Soudal Quick-Step), the UCI Road World Champion in 2020 and 2021 ;

( ) (Soudal Quick-Step), the UCI Road World Champion in 2020 and 2021 ; ADAM YATES ( Great Britain ) (UAE Team Emirates), third-place finisher and winner of a stage at the 2023 Tour de France ;

( ) (UAE Team Emirates), third-place finisher and winner of a stage at the 2023 Tour de ; GREG VAN AVERMAET ( Belgium ) (AG2R Citroën Team), Gold Medalist in the Men's Road Race at the 2016 Olympics, four-time podium finisher at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal including wins in 2016 and 2019, six-time podium finisher in Québec City and a participant in ten consecutive GPCQMs, competing in his final season as a professional ;

( ) (AG2R Citroën Team), Gold Medalist in the Men's Road Race at the 2016 Olympics, four-time podium finisher at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal including wins in 2016 and 2019, six-time podium finisher in Québec City and a participant in ten consecutive GPCQMs, competing in his final season as a professional ; BENOÎT COSNEFROY ( France ) (AG2R Citroën Team), winner of the 2022 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec ;

( ) (AG2R Citroën Team), winner of the 2022 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec ; SIMON YATES ( Great Britain ) (Team Jayco–Alula), the fourth-place finisher at the 2023 Tour de France and a winner of ten Grand Tour stages ;

( ) (Team Jayco–Alula), the fourth-place finisher at the 2023 Tour de and a winner of ten Grand Tour stages ; MICHAEL MATTHEWS ( Australia ) (Team Jayco–Alula), winner of the 2018 and 2019 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and of the 2018 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, and a Tour de France stage winner in 2022 ;

( ) (Team Jayco–Alula), winner of the 2018 and 2019 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and of the 2018 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, and a Tour de stage winner in 2022 ; MICHAEL WOODS ( Canada ) (Israel–Premier Tech), winner of Stage 9 at this year's Tour de France , the third Canadian in history to win a stage at the Grande Boucle.

For the full version please click here.

